news jmu completes first season in fcs with 47 7 beatdown of 23 coastal carolina
Sports

JMU completes first season in FCS with 47-7 beatdown of #23 Coastal Carolina

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
(© Steve Heap – shutterstock)

The James Madison football team wrapped up its impressive first season in the FBS with a 47-7 pounding of No. 23 Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes, earning their second-ever win over a top 25 team, dominated from start to finish, scoring 44 unanswered points en route to the victory.

The win sees JMU finish the season in 8-3 and atop their Sun Belt division. However, the Dukes are ineligible to play in the conference championship game next weekend, but they would have appeared in next week’s title game. The team is also ineligible for a bowl game due to being in the first year of transition from the FCS to the FBS.

JMU outgained the Chanticleers 502-183 on the game, marking the lowest total of offense for the visitors all season long.

A 17-point second quarter paved the way for a 20-point third quarter as the Dukes did not turn the ball over and had just three penalties, forcing two turnovers on the day.

Star quarterback Todd Centeio went 17-for-32 for 287 yards and four touchdowns on the day, while Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 79 yards on just seven carries. Three different players had over 50 yards rushing for the victors, while receiver Devin Ravenel had five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dukes finished the game with five sacks and contained a potent offense to under both a 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing.

Centeio connected with Reggie Brown on a 34-yard score midway through the second quarter that proved to be the game-winner before connecting with Ravenelon a 26-yard score late in the second quarter.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

