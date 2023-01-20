Countries
news jerry ratcliffe show hoos defeat hokies uva football news and notes
‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: ‘Hoos defeat Hokies, UVA football news and notes

Chris Graham
Published:

Chris Graham joins Hootie, and the two break down #10 Virginia’s 78-68 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday, then talk through the latest news with UVA football.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

