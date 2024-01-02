Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s first Black congresswoman, looks back on 2023
Politics, U.S. & World

Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s first Black congresswoman, looks back on 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Jennifer McClellan
Photo: Office of Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan

Jennifer McClellan is Virginia’s first Black congresswoman. She was elected in the Fourth District on March 7, 2023, in a special election.

On Friday, she released her 2023 Year in Review, which highlights her legislative and constituent service accomplishments.

“As the first Black congresswoman to represent Virginia, I work to bring my unique perspective and lived experiences to my work in Washington and the District,” McClellan said. “Despite Republicans’ dysfunction, I am proud of the work I was able to accomplish for Virginians, and I look forward to continuing my efforts in service to our Commonwealth.”

McClellan listed as her accomplishments in 2023:

  • Introduction of eight original pieces of legislation and cosponsor of 230 additional bills.
  • Closed 892 constituent cases and returned more than $1 million to residents of Virginia’s District 4.
  • NATO Resolution to prohibit any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without congressional approval was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 and signed into law.
  • Successfully secured four additional amendments in the NDAA to improve the quality of life of servicemembers and their families.
  • Hosted five local government roundtables with officials from all 15 localities in Virginia’s District 4.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

Virginia Beach oceanfront distorted
Climate, Virginia

Virginia, East Coast cities sinking; increased risk to roads, buildings, runways, pipelines

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals

Chris Graham

Virginia (10-3, 1-1 ACC) gets its second straight game with a team 5-7 team coming off a long holiday break when it faces Louisville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at JPJ.

sky meadows fundraising goal met
Arts & Media, Virginia

Lost Mountain Trail construction complete; updates to state park address erosion issues

Crystal Graham

Upgrades to Sky Meadows State Park’s Lost Mountain Trail are now complete - ending erosion issues making it challenging to navigate.

cows farm
Virginia

Meat processing company to build facility in Prince Edward County Business Park

Crystal Graham
insulin diabetes health
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man convicted for rape while impersonating police officer sentenced to 20 years

Crystal Graham
Billy Vaughn
Local, Politics

Staunton: Billy Vaughn to retire, end 50-year career serving local government in the Valley

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status