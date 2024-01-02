Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s first Black congresswoman, looks back on 2023

Jennifer McClellan is Virginia’s first Black congresswoman. She was elected in the Fourth District on March 7, 2023, in a special election.
On Friday, she released her 2023 Year in Review, which highlights her legislative and constituent service accomplishments.
“As the first Black congresswoman to represent Virginia, I work to bring my unique perspective and lived experiences to my work in Washington and the District,” McClellan said. “Despite Republicans’ dysfunction, I am proud of the work I was able to accomplish for Virginians, and I look forward to continuing my efforts in service to our Commonwealth.”
McClellan listed as her accomplishments in 2023:
- Introduction of eight original pieces of legislation and cosponsor of 230 additional bills.
- Closed 892 constituent cases and returned more than $1 million to residents of Virginia’s District 4.
- NATO Resolution to prohibit any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without congressional approval was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024 and signed into law.
- Successfully secured four additional amendments in the NDAA to improve the quality of life of servicemembers and their families.
- Hosted five local government roundtables with officials from all 15 localities in Virginia’s District 4.