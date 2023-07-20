Jarlin Susana gets first professional win: FredNats top GreenJackets, 3-0

Top prospect Jarlin Susana and the Fredericksburg bullpen held the Augusta Greenjackets to just a pair of base hits in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, got on the board first, with a pair of two-out knocks in the top of the second inning. Wilmer Perez bashed a double off the wall in center field to put himself in scoring position, then John McHenry singled into right field to plate Perez and give the Freddies a 1-0 lead.

That was as much breathing room as Susana needed, as the big righty turned in a much-needed bounceback performance. He did walk four Augusta hitters throughout five shutout innings, but the FredNat defense turned three double plays behind him to keep any threats under control.

Augusta managed to keep the FredNat lead at just one run, until the top of the eighth inning. Armando Cruz led off with a single back up the middle, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Tuda Thomas then singled and stole second base to put two men in scoring position for Paul Witt.

Witt delivered for Fredericksburg with a two-run single through the left side of the infield to make it 3-0.

Marquis Grissom Jr. worked a flawless bottom of the ninth, to secure a 3-0 FredNat win. It was the fifth save for Grissom Jr., and the first professional win for Susana, who was one of the prospects acquired from San Diego last year in the Juan Soto trade.

Tyree Thompson fell to 0-2 with the defeat.

In Game 3 tomorrow, Riley Cornelio gets the ball against Owen Murphy.