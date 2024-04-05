Is Tony Bennett married to the culture at the expense of creativity?

I can’t help but think (and there’s been a lot more time to do that with UVA laying another egg in the NCAA Tournament) that Tony Bennett may be a little too married to the culture he’s remarkably established at UVA at the expense of creativity. Follow me for a moment.

I have been a fan of this coach for a long time. He’s had unprecedented success consistently as a terrific coach, and I believe an even better human being. His demeanor is even-keeled, not easily bothered, give the same interview day in and day out, use the phrases “improve” and “get after it” a lot. Even to the point of not really listening to postgame radio interviews on the ride home from games at JPJ.

But I often wonder if the commitment to culture may be costing him his creativity. Those teams of 2013-2019 era seemed to have better players overall, same culture. I’m not the analytical savant that KenPom is, but how is a recruit lured to UVA when the same offenses over the past few years produce at times embarrassing outputs and heartbreak for seasoned fans like me. Now, I’m not being a Pat Forde or loudmouth Stephen A. Smith here, but wouldn’t UVA be a more desirable destination if the coaches would explore a more exciting brand of basketball? Take into mind, in the 2019 magical title run, UVA was a different team in transition. Eighty-five points in the final against a long, athletic Texas Tech team. And being forced into up tempo vs. the Carson Edwards show and a few other Purdue players. Wasn’t that fun to watch and witness?

Maybe I’m tone-deaf here, but I don’t think so. For example, look at the schools Isaac McKneely was offered scholarships to, and the places he visited. It’s pretty impressive. And I’m not saying he won’t “improve” and come back stronger and more deadly a shooter than he can be over the past two years, and maybe there’s the academic side too that might keep the five-stars from wanting to walk the hallowed grounds of UVA.

If I’m a recruit, especially since NIL has done to college sports what it’s done, Virginia is not that exciting a place to play. Now, I pen this as a fan of this team. But even the best marriages and most consistent relationships we have can use a little (or a lot) of tweaking and spicing up. There’s adventure when you take a good thing and make it better, right?

I’m not suggesting Bennett change himself. I respect the Five Pillars and what he manifests as a coach and man. But I know plenty of people who wear the shirts and paraphernalia who aren’t or don’t consider themselves people of faith. There’s the faith element, and I myself am a man of a faith; that works for me. But what transcends the principle of faith (and this is my opinion as a blue-collar, average Joe) is that these are life principles.

I remember being raised and being taught that certain words like “evolution” and “natural selection” had some seedy underbelly, or there was a demon under every rock. But many of the principles, if you remove the blinders a bit, are, were and continue to be proven. Plants, animals and ecosystems evolve, as do people.

I’m sure Coach Bennett will take some time to reflect on this past season. I firmly believe in his integrity and passion. He will continue to do his diligence to attract who he feels are the best guys for his program. High-character guys, good community people, servants.

I wonder if some major adjustments to the style of play and ultimately the caliber of players Bennett wants can be attractive enough for us to get some higher-energy guys to get this program relevant again in March.

Bennett can certainly tweak a few things and be more progressive without comprise to his culture and faith, right? Dare I say, he’s willing to evolve.

Bryan Paul Hagen is a lifelong Virginia fan.