Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline is turning into an anti-“woke” parody of himself.

(Fact check.)

Does Cline really believe that the Chinese base their military tactics on our military’s pronoun policies?

Expect a lot more of this shtick from Cline. It’s easier than dealing seriously with the real problems faced by his Sixth District constituents– including the fact that 44 percent of them are poor or otherwise struggling to make ends meet.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.