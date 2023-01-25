Is President Biden doing enough to stop gun violence?

With multiple mass shootings throughout the U.S. in the past few days, it begs the question: Is there more the Biden Administration could do to prevent gun violence?

Guns Down America, a gun violence prevention organization, says yes.

According to the organization, the president should:

Establish a federal office of gun violence prevention to streamline the federal, state and local government’s efforts to save lives.

Announce a series of executive actions to reduce gun deaths, including fully enforcing the ban on importation of foreign-made assault weapons that do not have a “sporting purpose.”

Use the presidential bully pulpit to develop honest, educational, and culturally relevant public campaigns that focus on the inherent risks of keeping firearms in the home.

Guns Down America breaks down the issue of gun violence below.