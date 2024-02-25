Countries
Home Irish music ensemble Danú set to perform at Paramount Theater on March 7
Arts & Culture, Local

Irish music ensemble Danú set to perform at Paramount Theater on March 7

Crystal Graham
Published date:
denu irish ensemble
Submitted photo

The Paramount Theater presents Danú performing live on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Charlottesville.

Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.

The group’s concerts throughout Ireland feature high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire.

For more than two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums.

Their live DVD, One Night Stand, was filmed at Vicar Street Dublin.

Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America with stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Symphony Space in New York City, and major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel and across Europe.

Danú’s popular recordings are available on the Shanachie label and live performances are often broadcast on NPR, the CBC, and the BBC.

The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

Tickets range from $19.75 to $64.75.

Tickets are available online or by phone at (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

