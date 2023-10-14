Inthrive Film Festival to celebrate talents of people who have survived incarceration

Inthrive Film Festival, the first ever film festival to celebrate the voices and skills of people who have survived incarceration, will be today from noon to 5 p.m. at Richmond’s First Baptist Church.

The festival will screen films by previously incarcerated filmmakers from around the United States.

There will be panels featuring national policy leaders working to remove barriers to successful reentry, formerly incarcerated individuals, state politicians and how to get into the film industry in Virginia.

You can also get connected with local community organizations through the community partners resource fair.

Films featured will include a mix of shorts and feature length, documentary and narrative works.

In addition to the films there will be artwork displayed from Art For The Journey’s prison art program and spoken word and musical performances by previously incarcerated artists.

“So many people think that once you’ve been incarcerated you don’t have anything to contribute. This festival is going to change that narrative by celebrating the work and voices of people who have not only survived incarceration and found ways to thrive,” said David Smith, founder and Festival Director of the Inthrive Film Festival. “As someone who has been incarcerated I’ve experienced first hand the harmful effects that this powerful negative narrative has on people who have changed.

“My hope is that this festival will be a place where everyone can come and hear the stories and see the talents of folks who have survived prison or jail. If you have been locked up, I hope you leave inspired and connected.

“If you’ve never been then I hope you have a greater empathy for justice impacted people and an understanding of the steps you can take to remove barriers to successful reentry.”

The festival is free of charge to those who attend.