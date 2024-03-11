Inaugural Point Break Festival announced for June 1-2 at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The Point Break Festival, a new two-day music festival, will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront June 1-2.

The festival, headlined by Sublime and Rebelution, will include more than 20 bands. The event will feature performances by Wiz Khalifa, Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse, Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, The Expendables, Bumpin Uglies, Denm, Tropidelic, Artikal Sound System, Ballyhoo, Passafire, REGLDGRN, Kash’d Out, Joe Samba, The Supervillians, Of Good Nature, Quasi Kings, Cultivated Minds and Ganja Cat.

Sublime will take the stage on Saturday, June 1, with new lead singer Jakob Nowell, the son of the beloved original lead singer Bradley Nowell, alongside founding members Bud Gaugh (drums) and Eric Wilson (bass).

The Grammy-nominated band Rebelution, best known for their soulful modern reggae, mixed with pop hooks, alt-rock grit and hip-hop grooves, will anchor Sunday’s stacked line-up.

The festival will take place at 5th Street on the beach. Doors will open at noon each day with live performances starting at 1 p.m. Local food and craft vendors will be on site.

Tickets are on sale now. The festival is produced by IMGoing.

For more information, visit www.pointbreakfestival.com