Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Inaugural Point Break Festival announced for June 1-2 at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Inaugural Point Break Festival announced for June 1-2 at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Crystal Graham
Published date:

point break music festival virginia beach logoThe Point Break Festival, a new two-day music festival, will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront June 1-2.

The festival, headlined by Sublime and Rebelution, will include more than 20 bands. The event will feature performances by Wiz Khalifa, Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse, Pepper, Tribal Seeds, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, The Expendables, Bumpin Uglies, Denm, Tropidelic, Artikal Sound System, Ballyhoo, Passafire, REGLDGRN, Kash’d Out, Joe Samba, The Supervillians, Of Good Nature, Quasi Kings, Cultivated Minds and Ganja Cat.

Sublime will take the stage on Saturday, June 1, with new lead singer Jakob Nowell, the son of the beloved original lead singer Bradley Nowell, alongside founding members Bud Gaugh (drums) and Eric Wilson (bass).

The Grammy-nominated band Rebelution, best known for their soulful modern reggae, mixed with pop hooks, alt-rock grit and hip-hop grooves, will anchor Sunday’s stacked line-up.

The festival will take place at 5th Street on the beach. Doors will open at noon each day with live performances starting at 1 p.m. Local food and craft vendors will be on site.

Tickets are on sale now. The festival is produced by IMGoing.

For more information, visit www.pointbreakfestival.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Developing: Five reported dead in Bath County plane crash, including one child
2 ‘Do the right thing’: Youngkin kills two gun-safety bills, dozens more on his desk
3 Woman, first child born via IVF, says people are being ‘erased’ by cruel legislation
4 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
5 ‘We can work on this’: Community members allege racism in Augusta County Schools

Latest News

your vote matters
Politics, US & World

Jonah Goldberg and NPR reporter Mara Liasson to speak in panel discussion at Bridgewater College

Rebecca Barnabi
Oppenheimer
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Oppenheimer’ steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards

Larissa Goalder

Last night at the 96th Oscars, Ryan Gosling performed “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie,” Messi the dog from “Anatomy of a Fall” did attend, and John Cena presented the Costume Design Award without clothes.

bath county plane crash
Cops & Courts, Local

Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Chris Graham

The plane that crashed at a Bath County airport on Sunday, killing all five aboard, originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Local

Cinderella Project celebrates 20 years serving low-income Valley families, teens

Rebecca Barnabi
right whale
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
virginia tech VT blacksburg
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech to consider 2024-25 tuition and fees at its April 9 meeting

Crystal Graham
Millers Head Fire
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park to burn nearly 90 acres at Big Meadows

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status