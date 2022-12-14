Menu
Icy conditions possible tonight; commute Thursday morning will be a 'slow go'
News & Views

Icy conditions possible tonight; commute Thursday morning will be a ‘slow go’

Crystal Graham
Published:
icy power lines
(© JJ Gouin – stock.adobe.com)

Icy conditions are possible tonight after 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines .

Precipitation will likely arrive this afternoon, but it will be warm enough to not cause any icy problems right away.

However, during the overnight, as temperatures dip to or below freezing, freezing rain is likely.

“There might be enough freezing rain to case hazardous travel, to weigh down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in power interruptions, especially in the mountains,” said Kines.

He also said the commute Thursday morning will be a “slow go.”

The freezing rain will change over to rain Thursday as the temperature rises above freezing. All rain should be over by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Looking ahead, Kines said: “The weekend will be dry and chilly for those who are traveling or doing shopping.”

About Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

