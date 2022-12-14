Icy conditions possible tonight; commute Thursday morning will be a ‘slow go’

Icy conditions are possible tonight after 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Thomas Kines .

Precipitation will likely arrive this afternoon, but it will be warm enough to not cause any icy problems right away.

However, during the overnight, as temperatures dip to or below freezing, freezing rain is likely.

“There might be enough freezing rain to case hazardous travel, to weigh down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in power interruptions, especially in the mountains,” said Kines.

He also said the commute Thursday morning will be a “slow go.”

The freezing rain will change over to rain Thursday as the temperature rises above freezing. All rain should be over by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Looking ahead, Kines said: “The weekend will be dry and chilly for those who are traveling or doing shopping.”

