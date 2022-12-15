Menu
news huntley close to being cleared ravens d putting the heat on opposing qbs
Sports

Huntley close to being cleared; Ravens D putting the heat on opposing QBs

Scott German
Published:
baltimore ravens
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The good news for the Baltimore Ravens is that they aren’t going to have to go with third-string quarterback Anthony Brown as the starter on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

The unwelcome news is that after Lamar Jackson missed his seventh straight practice Thursday, he is doubtful to see the field for the second straight game.

That leaves it up to Tyler Huntley as the starter. Huntley took some serious hits against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday and left the game late in the third quarter, entering concussion protocol.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said Thursday afternoon that Huntley had a couple of solid practices, and everything looks good for Saturday.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the coaches have been working with Huntley on the fine art of learning how to avoid some of those impact hits.

“Tyler is a lot more aware of his field position and knowing when to get rid of the ball. It’s something that just takes time to get the feel for,” said Roman.

Injuries in football are going to happen. Roman understands this. After watching Huntley was taken out of Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, only a week after he watched starting quarterback Lamar Jackson leaving the game against Denver, Roman’s message to Huntley is clear: please, try to stay out of harm’s way.

Defense is humming

Defensively, the Ravens have 39 sacks for the season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. That’s a huge improvement for a defense that is built on making things uncomfortable for opposing quarterbacks. Last season Baltimore recorded just 30 sacks for the year.

Raven’s defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes turning the heat up defensively, saying “constant pressure bursts pipes.”

Sacks are indicative of how pressure affects the quarterback. Good quarterbacks like Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes can avoid simple pressure and are effective throwing under such pressure. But a sack ends with the whistle blowing, ending the play, with a lost-yardage situation.

Currently of the top 10 sack-leading teams in the NFL nine would be in the postseason if the season ended today.

Saturday against Cleveland and recently reinstated quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Ravens defensive game plan is simple: make things miserable in the pocket for Watson.

Watson, who will be making his home debut after playing twice on the road, played much better on Sunday in Cincinnati, but has led the Browns to only one touchdown in eight quarters.

Baltimore’s defense must be smelling fresh meat. Injuries have taken a toll on the Browns’ offensive line, which had a rough time protecting Watson against the Bengals, allowing five sacks.

Compounding the situation for Watson and the Browns is that Cleveland’s top receivers are also hobbled. WR Amari Cooper is dealing with a nagging thigh injury, and newcomer receiver David Bell is doubtful with a toe injury.

Scott German

