Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home How you can review the proposed fiscal year 2025 Augusta County government budget
Local, Politics

How you can review the proposed fiscal year 2025 Augusta County government budget

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
(© Momcilo – stock.adobe.com)

Augusta County government has released the recommended budget for fiscal year 2025, which takes effect on July 1.

If you want to take a gander, the county has posted the budget, and the five-year plan, on its website at the FY25 Budget engagement page.

These documents will provide a basis for discussion when the Board of Supervisors meets for a budget work session on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

You may tune in to the budget work session using a link that can be found on the county calendar events listing.

Amendments to the recommended budget will be incorporated into an advertised budget that will be published for review before the Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearings, scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m., during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest
2 Schools, safety, security: U.S. House passes second government funding bill for fiscal year 2024
3 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
4 March Madness Notebook: JMU set for Duke, Longwood blasted by #1 seed Houston
5 NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Latest News

alexandria arena
Politics, Sports

Youngkin’s Glenn Dome on the brink: Would he be willing to veto the budget to save it?

Chris Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 40 years for two fatal stabbings: a roommate and a sexual partner

Crystal Graham

A Hampton Roads man will serve 40 years in prison for two murders he committed in Norfolk in 2020.

she wrote plays WTJU
Arts & Media, Local

‘She Wrote Plays’ audio drama collaboration rediscovers works of women playwrights

Crystal Graham

A podcast collaboration will share the work of women playwrights from a century ago bringing together UVA students and faculty as writers, actors and producers.

toby keith jr
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host poet, writer and hip-hop educator Tony Keith Jr.

Crystal Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for March 25-29

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, US & World

Ben Cline, once again, taking on Social Security, Medicare benefits for future retirees

Gene Zitver
iran
Politics, US & World

The U.S. needs to focus on creating a strategic alliance to stop Iran in its tracks

Alon Ben-Meir

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status