How you can review the proposed fiscal year 2025 Augusta County government budget

Augusta County government has released the recommended budget for fiscal year 2025, which takes effect on July 1.

If you want to take a gander, the county has posted the budget, and the five-year plan, on its website at the FY25 Budget engagement page.

These documents will provide a basis for discussion when the Board of Supervisors meets for a budget work session on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

You may tune in to the budget work session using a link that can be found on the county calendar events listing.

Amendments to the recommended budget will be incorporated into an advertised budget that will be published for review before the Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearings, scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m., during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors.