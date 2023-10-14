Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
How are AI and robotics combining to revolutionize recycling?
Climate, Economy, Opinion

How are AI and robotics combining to revolutionize recycling?

Chris Graham
Published date:
recycling
(© barameefotolia – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: How are AI and robotics combining to revolutionize recycling? – B.C., New York, NY

A survey conducted by the Carton Council of North America in 2018 showed that 94 percent of Americans support recycling. That same year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that the recycling rate was only 32.1 percent. Why is this the case?

Local governments are responsible for creating recycling programs. Cities that have invested in recycling infrastructure, education and incentive programs, like San Francisco and Los Angeles, claim recycling rates of over 70 percent. Contrarily, cities with smaller budgets and staff and contamination issues have eliminated curbside recycling altogether. (Chesapeake, VA Pembroke Pines, FL are two examples.)

The adoption of single-stream recycling, where various recyclables are placed in a single container, has significantly increased household participation. But it has also contributed to a 25 percent contamination rate of recycled material. Contamination occurs when non-recyclable items are mixed with recyclables, making it challenging or impossible to sort and safely process these materials. Common contaminants include non-recyclable plastics (bubble wrap, trash bags, cling wrap, etc.) and food residue.

Contamination is more than a mere inconvenience. In 2016, China received over 16 million tons of plastic, paper and metals from the U.S., 30 percent of which was contaminated and later dumped in the Chinese countryside and waterways. In 2017, China passed the National Sword Policy, banning the importation of materials that the U.S. had previously sent in for recycling. As a result, U.S. recycling facilities have had to make substantial improvements in the quality of their recyclables.

How does AI play a role in improving recycling? The 1990s saw the introduction of optical sensing and computational intelligence to distinguish between various types of plastic and paper. These systems typically achieved 80 to 95 percent purity, with human workers tasked to manually remove contaminants. Enter artificial intelligence! Recycling requires rapid identification of objects with diverse shapes, sizes and orientations on conveyor belts. AI-driven systems demonstrate near-100-percent accuracy by relying on image analysis of attributes, including color, opacity and form. A vast dataset of recyclable material images, collected globally and meticulously annotated, are regularly updated to improve reliability.

One company, AMP Robotics, has pioneered in the AI-recycling industry since 2014. Equipped with a powerful network, their 1,800 pound ‘pick-and-place’ robots are twice as efficient as human employees, identifying and sorting 80 items per minute. Now recycling facilities equipped with artificial intelligence robots are able to sort greater quantities of trash while reducing operating costs.

Perhaps we can even stop contamination at the point of disposal, right at home. CleanRobotics has created a receptacle named TrashBot that uses imaging, AI algorithms, and robotics to detect and sort waste as it is being thrown away. This prevents contamination and makes the sorting process easier down the line.

CONTACTS: TrashBot uses AI to sort recyclables, techcrunch.com/2022/08/12/trashbot-uses-ai-to-sort-recyclables/; Rise of the Recycling Robots, www.forbes.com/sites/kenrickcai/2020/11/12/rise-of-the-recycling-robots/?sh=6d1f70d565f9; Why the Current U.S. Recycling Programs Are Inefficient, gwchronicle.com/1783/opinion/why-the-current-u-s-recycling-programs-are-inefficient/.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Texts between Augusta County BOS members paint new picture of March 20 closed session
2 Waynesboro explores music-venue noise; silent disco planned at The Foundry
3 New York man charged in attempted carjacking of truck driver on Interstate 81
4 Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped
5 Update: Search for missing Grottoes man now focused in western Augusta County

Latest News

tony khan
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Tony Khan’s odd comment about death threats was the highlight of a bad week

Chris Graham
virginia map
Arts & Culture, Politics, Virginia

Virginia grants will protect battlefields associated with Black troops in the Civil War

Chris Graham

Virginia is doling out $1.3 million in grants to protect 211 acres of battlefields, with the shocker being that some of the money will protect properties associated with the actions of Black troops during the Civil War.

police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of Latino Market

Chris Graham

Albemarle County Police are searching for two Hispanic males wanted in connection with the armed robbery of Latino Market on Saturday morning.

thanksgiving meal
Economy, Farming, Virginia

Economists predict Thanksgiving turkey prices will be lower this year

Crystal Graham
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

Judge John Hodgman to bring fake legal comedy to the Paramount on Halloween

Crystal Graham
uva soccer pitt
Sports

Men’s Soccer: Virginia rallies from early deficit, knocks off #11 Pitt, 2-1, at Klöckner

Chris Graham
Hollywood film
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Inthrive Film Festival to celebrate talents of people who have survived incarceration

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy