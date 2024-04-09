House Republican leader: Republicans are ‘absolutely’ spreading Russian propaganda

House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner told CNN on Sunday that fellow Republicans are “absolutely” spreading Russian propaganda on the House floor in their efforts to oppose continued funding for Ukraine.

“I mean, there are members of Congress today, who still incorrectly say that this conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO, which of course it is not,” Turner said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Republicans selling us Russian propaganda, huh? Seems like this is what we’ve been having to fight back against since a certain disgraced ex-president publicly asked for Russian help to track down Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The backdrop to Turner’s comments is the continued row in the House of Representatives over funding for Ukraine’s military operations that has been held up by House Republicans since last fall.

The convenient delay has allowed Russian forces to gain the upper hand in what had been a stalemate on the battlefield basically since the onset of the invasion in early 2022.

The latest ongoing political back-and-forth over Russia and Ukraine involves Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to call for an up-or-down vote on House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been trying to get Republicans to coalesce behind a bill that would provide Ukraine with billions more in U.S. military aid.

Among those backing Greene on that effort: Ben Cline, R-Sixth District, and Bob Good, R-Fifth.

Good, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, has found himself in the crosshairs of Donald Trump because Good made the mistake of endorsing the aborted bid of Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican Party presidential process.

Good’s punishment has come in the form of a MAGA-backed congressional primary challenge from State Sen. John McGuire.

You maybe should read Good’s push for funding to Ukraine to be balanced out by spending cuts elsewhere in the federal budget and for Ukraine support to be paired with U.S. border policy changes.

“We cannot continue to borrow and spend money we don’t have for wars overseas while failing to protect Americans from the Biden border invasion here at home,” Good told Fox News Digital last week. “At a bare minimum, any package for military aid to Ukraine should be fully offset and must include H.R. 2 with performance metrics to secure our own border.”

Ahem, Russian propaganda.

Cline, as is usual for him, hasn’t had much to say of late about, really, much of anything, but he did make a point, last fall, of bragging on Twitter that he had “voted against sending more tax dollars to the war in Ukraine.”

“We’ve already given over $100 BILLION to Ukraine without ANY accountability from the Biden admin as to where the money has gone. The U.S. is nearly $33 trillion in debt, our borders are being overrun, & it’s time to put America first.”

That was the tweet.

More of that propaganda that House Intelligence Chairman Turner is warning us about.

“We need to stand up for democracy. We need to make certain that we know that authoritarian regimes never stop when they start an aggression. Ukraine needs our help and assistance now and this is a very critical time for the U.S. Congress to step up and provide that aid,” Turner said.