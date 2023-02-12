Countries
'Hoos in the NBA: Another big game for Sam Hauser in Boston Celtics win
Sports

‘Hoos in the NBA: Another big game for Sam Hauser in Boston Celtics win

Chris Graham
Published:
sam hauser georgia tech
Photo: UVA Athletics

Sam Hauser got a start again on Super Bowl Sunday for the injury-riddled Boston Celtics, and put up 20 points in 31 minutes in a 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Hauser, a 2021 UVA basketball alum, was 7-of-12 from the field and 6-of-11 from three in the win.

The 6’7” small forward has started three of the past four games for the Cs, the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 41-16 record the All-Star break on the horizon.

In that stretch, Hauser is averaging 16.3 points in 28.5 minutes per game, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 57.6 percent from three.

Boston has won all four games as the team is trying to navigate its way around injuries to starting guards Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

Sixth man Malcolm Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, also missed Sunday’s game to rest a sore Achilles tendon.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

