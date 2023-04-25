Countries
Culture

Historic Foxfield Races spring event returns to Charlottesville April 29

Published date:

foxfield races charlottesvilleFoxfield Races returns on April 29 featuring a strong field of horses and riders, music, local food trucks and more. Gates open at 9 a.m. The first race begins at 12:30 p.m.

The event is held rain or shine.

Foxfield has been hosting steeplechase races in Virginia for more than four decades. The bi-annual races host upwards of 15,000 attendees.

Foxfield Races will partner with Camp Holiday Trails, a Charlottesville non-profit that provides camp experiences to children ages 7-17 with medical needs from Virginia and surrounding states. Camp Holiday Trails, which received more than $50,000 in proceeds from the spring 2022 races, will benefit from a portion of tickets sold.

The Foxfield Races conduct steeplechase racing in Albemarle County, twice a year on property conserved under easement. The races are managed by the Foxfield Racing LLC as a subsidiary of the Garth Road Preservation Foundation, both not-for-profit 501(c)3 organizations.

The fall races will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tickets start at $65. Free admission to children 12 years and younger.

The event is held at 2215 Foxfield Track in Charlottesville.

More information is available at foxfieldraces.com

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

