Historic Foxfield Races spring event returns to Charlottesville April 29

Foxfield Races returns on April 29 featuring a strong field of horses and riders, music, local food trucks and more. Gates open at 9 a.m. The first race begins at 12:30 p.m.

The event is held rain or shine.

Foxfield has been hosting steeplechase races in Virginia for more than four decades. The bi-annual races host upwards of 15,000 attendees.

Foxfield Races will partner with Camp Holiday Trails, a Charlottesville non-profit that provides camp experiences to children ages 7-17 with medical needs from Virginia and surrounding states. Camp Holiday Trails, which received more than $50,000 in proceeds from the spring 2022 races, will benefit from a portion of tickets sold.

The Foxfield Races conduct steeplechase racing in Albemarle County, twice a year on property conserved under easement. The races are managed by the Foxfield Racing LLC as a subsidiary of the Garth Road Preservation Foundation, both not-for-profit 501(c)3 organizations.

The fall races will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tickets start at $65. Free admission to children 12 years and younger.

The event is held at 2215 Foxfield Track in Charlottesville.

More information is available at foxfieldraces.com