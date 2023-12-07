Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Hershey Co., Dearden Foundation offer scholarship for graduating county high school seniors
Local, Schools

Hershey Co., Dearden Foundation offer scholarship for graduating county high school seniors

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
graduation caps in air
(© fotoinfot – stock.adobe.com)

The Hershey Company, in collaboration with The William E. Dearden Foundation, announces the Dearden Continuing Education Scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Augusta County.

The initiative is an example of Hershey’s dedication to making a positive impact in the areas where the company lives and operates, including its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft.

The scholarship is in its second year, and will offer $5,000 to each selected student who plans to pursue further education, including associate’s, bachelor’s degrees, apprenticeships or other accredited continuing education opportunities.

High school seniors may apply online after January 8, 2024. Deadline for submission is March 29, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charges against Virginia man who killed vet’s service dog go to the grand jury
2 Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution
3 Richmond internet personality faces court hearing over political satire tweet
4 Virginia State Police wants to make contact with witness in May 24 Augusta County hit-and-run
5 Staunton: Celebration of Holiday Lights on display at Gypsy Hill Park through December

Latest News

christmas shopping online computer holiday
Arts & Culture, Virginia

AG Miyares encourages Virginians to avoid scams with holiday shopping guide

Rebecca Barnabi
Jennifer McClellan Kamala Harris
Politics, U.S. & World

VP Kamala Harris breaks second U.S. Senate record with tie-breaking vote for judicial nominee

Rebecca Barnabi

America’s first woman vice president and first black vice president set another record by breaking the most tie votes in the Senate as VP.

jake groves virginia
Basketball, Sports

Inside the Numbers: Tony Bennett is sacrificing defense for offense? What?

Chris Graham

I’ve written and talked a lot lately about how Virginia coach Tony Bennett seems to be more willing these days to sacrifice on defense to try to get more offense on the floor.

Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Corolla wild horse herd loses third member since July: Daisy ‘lived and died on her own terms’

Rebecca Barnabi
police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Victim identified in Floyd Avenue fatal shooting on Tuesday

Crystal Graham
executive mansion Christmas gift tree growers association
Virginia

Executive Mansion receives gift of wreaths, Christmas tree from two Virginia tree farms

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia elementary students decorate Sen. Warner’s office Christmas tree

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy