Hershey Co., Dearden Foundation offer scholarship for graduating county high school seniors

The Hershey Company, in collaboration with The William E. Dearden Foundation, announces the Dearden Continuing Education Scholarship for graduating high school seniors in Augusta County.

The initiative is an example of Hershey’s dedication to making a positive impact in the areas where the company lives and operates, including its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft.

The scholarship is in its second year, and will offer $5,000 to each selected student who plans to pursue further education, including associate’s, bachelor’s degrees, apprenticeships or other accredited continuing education opportunities.

High school seniors may apply online after January 8, 2024. Deadline for submission is March 29, 2024.