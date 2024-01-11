Henrico County receives $1.4M in federal funding for electric vehicle infrastructure

The Federal Highway Administration has awarded Henrico County $1,452,800 through the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program.

The federal funding will support the construction of 38 electric vehicle (EV) charging ports at seven publicly accessible community facilities, such as libraries, government centers, parks and recreation sites. The funds will also help establish a process for identifying and planning future phases of EV infrastructure development.

“As we transition to a future powered by safe, reliable and clean energy, we must develop the infrastructure capable of supporting fleets of electric vehicles,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said. “The Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program unlocks new potential for Henrico County and the Fourth District overall. I look forward to tracking this program’s progress and supporting future efforts to improve our clean energy infrastructure in the Commonwealth.”

The Biden-Harris Administration announced $623 million in grants to help build out an EV charging network across the U.S. through the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program.