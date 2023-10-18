‘He was Just My Dad’: Sons of World War II soldiers speak on the heroes within their fathers

A 2016 film “Hacksaw Ridge” tells the true story of Army Medic Corporal Desmond Doss who fought in World War II’s bloodiest battle and saved 75 men in one night.

Doss, 26, and his battalion were fighting near Urasoe Mura, Okinawa, one of the last and largest in the Pacific during WWII in April 1945. They had to climb a 400-foot jagged cliff, which they nicknamed Hacksaw Ridge, and reach a plateau. Japanese soldiers waited in caves and holes at the top of the cliff.

Tonight in room 104 of Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center, the sons of Doss and Jim Belcher, a U.S. Navy soldier who survived the USS Indianapolis sinking, will discuss their journeys to find their fathers who were known to others and admired as heroes of World War II.

Admission is free to join Desmond Doss Jr. and Jim Belcher Jr. in “He was Just My Dad: Our Journey to Find our Fathers” from 7 to 9 p.m.

Corporal Doss, born in Lynchburg, served in the U.S. Army, and earned the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart. RMC James Belcher also received the Purple Heart.