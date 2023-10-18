Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
‘He was Just My Dad’: Sons of World War II soldiers speak on the heroes within their fathers
Arts, Local

‘He was Just My Dad’: Sons of World War II soldiers speak on the heroes within their fathers

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
veteran uniform
(© Bumble Dee – stock.adobe.com)

A 2016 film “Hacksaw Ridge” tells the true story of Army Medic Corporal Desmond Doss who fought in World War II’s bloodiest battle and saved 75 men in one night.

Doss, 26, and his battalion were fighting near Urasoe Mura, Okinawa, one of the last and largest in the Pacific during WWII in April 1945. They had to climb a 400-foot jagged cliff, which they nicknamed Hacksaw Ridge, and reach a plateau. Japanese soldiers waited in caves and holes at the top of the cliff.

Tonight in room 104 of Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center, the sons of Doss and Jim Belcher, a U.S. Navy soldier who survived the USS Indianapolis sinking, will discuss their journeys to find their fathers who were known to others and admired as heroes of World War II.

Admission is free to join Desmond Doss Jr. and Jim Belcher Jr. in “He was Just My Dad: Our Journey to Find our Fathers” from 7 to 9 p.m.

Corporal Doss, born in Lynchburg, served in the U.S. Army, and earned the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart. RMC James Belcher also received the Purple Heart.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top Sports

1 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
2 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon
3 Mailbag: The next Virginia Football coach needs to run a triple-option offense
4 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?
5 Analysis: Is Virginia the worst program among the 69 schools in Power 5 football?

Latest News

chris graham scott german
Football, Podcasts, Sports

Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

‘The most important story of all’: Archaeology professor and students uncover history in Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi

In June, Dr. Dennis Blanton and several students from JMU journeyed to Staunton and spent several weeks with their hands in the dirt.

raking leaves in fall
Climate, Virginia, Weather

To bag or not? Turf experts explain why mulching leaves is a better solution

Crystal Graham

A pair of Virginia Tech turf experts suggest you try an alternative to bagging and tossing leaves that fall this autumn.

volunteer with dog in shelter
Economy, Local

Animal shelter is near capacity; waiving adopting fees to help pets find homes

Crystal Graham
Staunton DEI
Local, Politics

Staunton: DEI Commission reaching finish line to deliver final report to city council

Crystal Graham
Virginia

Peanut butter drive at Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores raised more than $390K for food banks

Rebecca Barnabi
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin sent Virginia Guard troops to the border: Mission accomplished?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy