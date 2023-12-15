Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Hazardous to public health: Congresswoman Wexton pushes EPA to regulate TCE

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

A final risk determination for Trichloroethylene (TCE) released last year details how exposure to TCE can be detrimental to human health and is tied to various conditions and diseases including Parkinson’s Disease.

One study referenced in the report showed that individuals exposed to TCE-contaminated water had a 70 percent higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10 and was recently honored with legislation in her name to fight Parkinson’s Disease was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), an atypical Parkinsonism in the summer.

Wexton sent a public comment letter supporting a proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule to regulate TCE under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to protect families from the dangerous health and environmental impacts of the chemical.

“As you may know, earlier this year I was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), an atypical parkinsonism that is believed to have ties to environmental toxins such as TCE. I have, therefore, seen firsthand how these diseases can be devastating for individuals, their families, and the communities around them. For thousands of families across the country, including mine, this rule will mark a significant step towards ensuring no one else’s family suffers the way ours have,” Wexton said.

TCE can come in contact with the public through water contamination, inhalation and direct skin exposure. For this reason, activities ranging from consuming products cleaned with TCE-contaminated water to breathing air in the presence of TCE can be hazardous to public health.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

large dog in black and white
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

Two New Jersey men face charges of dog fighting in multi-state collective

Rebecca Barnabi
albemarle county armed robbery tobacco mart
Cops & Courts, Local

Albemarle County Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County Police detectives are looking for the public’s help identifying a black male who committed armed robbery at the Tobacco Express on Rio Road this morning.

virginia map
Climate, Politics, Virginia

‘Steadfast commitment’: Investment of $500M will work to preserve Virginia’s natural resources

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Youngkin today announced investments of $500 million in conservation, such as critical funding infrastructure in Norfolk and Richmond. 

steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two males shot on Rosetta Street in Richmond; one died at local hospital

Crystal Graham
Young woman taking photos in the red car
Arts & Media, Virginia

Most Instagram-worthy spot in Virginia? Study looks at beaches, history and environment

Crystal Graham
hike in snow
Climate, Local, Virginia

Virginia: Weekend forecast includes rain, wind, snow plus a look ahead to Christmas Day

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy