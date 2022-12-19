Having trouble with your broadband? Tell the FCC to get skippy with it

The FCC has released a new map with its best estimate of broadband coverage across the country. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner wants to know if you think it’s accurate.

“There are folks all over rural Virginia who know that the FCC broadband map isn’t always accurate,” Warner (D-VA) said. “Now is the time to make sure that we are using the best data available, so Virginia can get the investments to which it is entitled and achieve the goal of universal broadband access.”

The new map was released in November, and FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, in a blog, noted that there is “work to do to refine this information and make sure it is accurate and up to date.”

The FCC has emphasized this in the rollout, calling the map a “pre-production draft,” and asked for input, with Rosenworcel saying “this crowdsourcing activity is an important part of getting the information we have right.”

Getting it right is important in terms of how federal money ends up getting allocated to address broadband capacity issues.

So if you’re having issues, go to the FCC Broadband Map website and make sure that the information available matches your broadband experience.

If the FCC has incorrect information about either the address or coverage options, individuals can submit a “Location Challenge” or “Availability Challenge” directly through the website in order to accurately reflect current accessibility.