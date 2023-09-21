Countries
Harrisonburg, Waynesboro accepting public comment on Chesapeake Bay action plans
Environment, Local

Crystal Graham
Published date:
TMDL Action Plan Harrisonburg
Photo courtesy City of Harrisonburg Virginia

Public Works departments in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro are currently accepting comments related to their Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load action plans which serve as a roadmap for reducing pollutants in local waterways before they reach the coast.

The Chesapeake Bay TMDL covers two pollutants: nitrogen and phosphorous.

The public comment period provides an opportunity for community members to provide input on the additional best management practices proposed as well as a chance to express any concerns about the plan.

A summary of comments received will be included in the plan as well as any revisions made to the action plan as a result of public participation.

Harrisonburg

  • Review the action plan
  • The deadline for comments is Oct. 5.
  • Comments can be submitted in writing to Harrisonburg Environmental and Sustainability Manager Keith Thomas at [email protected] or by mail to 320 E. Mosby Road, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801.

The City of Harrisonburg is developing its third phase of the action plan which quantifies the maximum amount of pollutants a waterway can carry and the amount of each pollutant that must be reduced to stay within the limit.

The second phase of the action plan was completed in 2023 when the city reduced three pollutants by 35 percent.

The third phase outlines how the city will meet the required 60 percent additional reductions that are needed for full compliance by 2028.

Waynesboro

The City of Waynesboro is entering into a new MS4 Permit Cycle on Nov. 1. The draft of the action plan covers 2023 to 2028.

