Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg teen arrested after prank call shuts down Kohl’s on Monday
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg teen arrested after prank call shuts down Kohl’s on Monday

Chris Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

A 19-year-old has been charged after a prank call to the Harrisonburg Kohl’s triggered an evacuation and massive local emergency response.

Riley Mercado, 19, faces a misdemeanor charge related to the Monday night prank call, according to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg issued on Tuesday night.

After receiving the call, Kohl’s management informed the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center of a possible bomb threat, resulting in nine Harrisonburg Police units and two fire engines, one fire truck, a battalion chief, a command officer and an EMS unit with the Harrisonburg Fire Department staging around the building as part of the city’s emergency response.

An immediate HPD investigation, aided by James Madison University Police, determined the location of the call, and officers questioned Mercado about the incident. She admitted to making the call as part of a number of prank calls she and her friends had made that evening to area businesses.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro played by the rules with the Northrop Grumman deal: Need to change the rules
2 Virginia state senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’
3 Two deceased whales, two days: First necropsy complete; mammal buried deep in sand
4 Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’
5 Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local

From the first to the 28th: Staunton author’s book explores U.S. presidents born in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
missing
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police searching for missing teen

Chris Graham

Chesterfield County Police is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

valley league baseball
Baseball, Sports

#8 Virginia gets homer from Didawick in 6-3 mid-week win over Penn State

Chris Graham

Harrison Didawick hit his team-leading fourth homer of the season, and Griff O’Ferrall had two hits and two RBIs for #8 Virginia in a 6-3 win over Penn State on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

vegetable stand at farmers market
Local, Schools

Giant Co. to donate $10K to Waynesboro Schools’ food pantry program

Rebecca Barnabi
child abuse
Politics, US & World

‘Golden age for child exploitation”: 27 attorneys general demand Instagram stop content

Rebecca Barnabi
court law
Climate, Politics, US & World

Physicians, environmental groups sue Buttigieg, federal agencies in Rocky Flats case

Rebecca Barnabi
fingerprinting a criminal
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Mistaken identity? A web of lies? Police in Virginia Beach confused by woman’s ID

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status