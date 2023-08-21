Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital with serious injuries
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital with serious injuries

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A shooting in Harrisonburg on Sunday night sent one person to Sentara RMH with serious injuries.

The call to the Harrisonburg PD was logged at 10:45 p.m. for an incident near the intersection of East Market Street and Linda Lane. According to police, an assailant fired multiple shots into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, striking the driver once. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time.

HPD and the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to the scene immediately after reports of gunshots in the area, providing aid to the victim, who was later flown to UVA Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

This is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals who know one another.

There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the greater community.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are working to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680, or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be provided anonymously

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Update: Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

abortion health sign protest rights women
Politics, U.S.

Court decision: Mifepristone remains available, but reproductive freedom still in jeopardy

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S.

‘Soring has no place in walking horse shows’: USDA proposes rule to strengthen HPA requirements

Rebecca Barnabi

Federal law prohibits soring of horses in the U.S., but a USDA report found that some horse trainers continue the inhumane practice.

canoe in river
Environment, Virginia

Virginia forestry program offers $500K in grant funding for water quality projects

Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia DOF announced the availability of approximately $500,000 in grant funding through the end of 2023 for the VTCW Grant Program.

broadband internet
Politics, U.S.

Forty-four members of Congress push for investment in FCC program to provide internet discounts

Rebecca Barnabi
uva golf ben james
Sports

UVA sophomore golfer Ben James named by USGA to Walker Cup team

Chris Graham
aew all in card
Sports

AEW got a late start on booking ‘All In’: Props to Tony Khan, it’s a solid card

Chris Graham
email
Environment, Op/Eds

Is it true that spam email takes a huge toll on the environment?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy