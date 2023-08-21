Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital with serious injuries

A shooting in Harrisonburg on Sunday night sent one person to Sentara RMH with serious injuries.

The call to the Harrisonburg PD was logged at 10:45 p.m. for an incident near the intersection of East Market Street and Linda Lane. According to police, an assailant fired multiple shots into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, striking the driver once. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time.

HPD and the Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to the scene immediately after reports of gunshots in the area, providing aid to the victim, who was later flown to UVA Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

This is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals who know one another.

There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the greater community.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are working to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680, or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be provided anonymously