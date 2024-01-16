Harrisonburg Police Department offers Community Police Academy starting March 12

If you’ve wondered what it’s like to be a part of the local police department, the city of Harrisonburg has a unique opportunity available to you.

Members of the Harrisonburg community may sign up to participate in the Community Police Academy running March 12 to May 14.

The academy gives participants an in-depth look at the structure of their local police department through classroom discussion and engaging practical scenarios that make the learning experience come alive.

The program, held this year on Tuesday nights, from 6 to 9 p.m., is open to adults in the community who reside, work or go to school in The Friendly City.

Classes are conducted each week by various members of the department, and participants will meet with Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and her command staff, as well as take a tour of the department’s headquarters.

“The Community Police Academy is a great opportunity not only for people in Harrisonburg to learn more about local law enforcement, but for us to get to know our community better and make connections that will last a lifetime,” HPD Community Resource Unit Supervisor Sgt. John Hancock said.

Weekly conversations and activities will cover topics such as:

Patrol procedures

Major crimes unit

Special operations

SWAT

Use of force

Gang and drug task forces

Firearms (with a trip to the range)

K9 operations

Traffic stops

Vehicle operations

Crime scene collection

Crisis negotiations

Applications are due Feb. 9.

Applications may be found online at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/community-police-academy