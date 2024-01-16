Countries
Harrisonburg Police Department offers Community Police Academy starting March 12
Cops & Courts, Local

Cops & Courts, Local

Crystal Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg police academy
Image courtesy Harrisonburg Police Department

If you’ve wondered what it’s like to be a part of the local police department, the city of Harrisonburg has a unique opportunity available to you.

Members of the Harrisonburg community may sign up to participate in the Community Police Academy running March 12 to May 14.

The academy gives participants an in-depth look at the structure of their local police department through classroom discussion and engaging practical scenarios that make the learning experience come alive.

The program, held this year on Tuesday nights, from 6 to 9 p.m., is open to adults in the community who reside, work or go to school in The Friendly City.

Classes are conducted each week by various members of the department, and participants will meet with Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner and her command staff, as well as take a tour of the department’s headquarters.

“The Community Police Academy is a great opportunity not only for people in Harrisonburg to learn more about local law enforcement, but for us to get to know our community better and make connections that will last a lifetime,” HPD Community Resource Unit Supervisor Sgt. John Hancock said.

Weekly conversations and activities will cover topics such as:

  • Patrol procedures
  • Major crimes unit
  • Special operations
  • SWAT
  • Use of force
  • Gang and drug task forces
  • Firearms (with a trip to the range)
  • K9 operations
  • Traffic stops
  • Vehicle operations
  • Crime scene collection
  • Crisis negotiations

Applications are due Feb. 9.

Applications may be found online at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/community-police-academy

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

