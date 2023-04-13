Countries
Local

Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Rodney Williams
Rodney Williams

A Harrisonburg man was found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography after a two-day trial that ended yesterday.

Rodney Williams, 52, of Harrisonburg, was found guilty by a jury on 50 counts of possessing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and 24 counts of distributing child pornography 2nd or subsequent offense.

Sentencing is set for July 7 in Rockingham County Circuit Court. Williams was remanded to the custody of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office pending a sentencing hearing.

The investigation began when the Harrisonburg Police Department received an online tip from the National Center for Mission and Exploited Children.

Detectives assigned to HPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed a search warrant on Williams’ residence where they seized items relating to the investigation.

A detective from HPD forensically examined a cell phone belonging to Williams and located hundreds of images and videos of child pornography. The detective was also able to see that Williams shared images and videos with others.

Williams was initially arrested on Aug. 26, 2021, where he faced 20 counts of possessing child pornography. The investigation continued, leading to additional charges being filed later.

HPD’s ICAC unit is a member of the Northern Virginia/Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. HPD was assisted by investigators from Homeland Security Investigations.

“The Commonwealth appreciates the jury’s careful consideration on an emotionally difficult case and feels confident that justice was served,” said Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge.

