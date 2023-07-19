Countries
Hardwood Initiative cost-share and tax credit programs available in Virginia
Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
forest
(© eqroy – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia forests provide clean air and water, recreation, wildlife habitat and raw materials used for a wide variety of products. To maximize these benefits and ensure a healthy, sustainable hardwood resource, the Virginia Department of Forestry has established the Hardwood Initiative to promote quality management practices.

  • The Hardwood Initiative cost-share program provides financial reimbursement – up to 75 percent of the total project cost – for hardwood management projects that include eligible best practices.
  • The Hardwood Initiative tax credit program reimburses up to $1,000 of expenditures toward the implementation of best practices incurred within a single year.

Some landowners may be eligible to receive both cost-share and tax credit.

“Virginia’s Hardwood Initiative is focused on growing healthy, sustainable hardwood forests for future generations,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “Forests cover two-thirds of Virginia, with 80 percent of those forests dominated by hardwood.

“This illustrates just how critical it is that DOF continues to directly support landowners, agencies, organizations and businesses to restore healthy hardwood forests through boots-on-the-ground implementation of best practices,” he said.

Getting started

To establish objectives and have forestland evaluated, interested landowners should contact DOF or a professional consulting forester for suitable management recommendations.

If proposals include practices eligible for incentives, assistance with the application process will also be provided.

To get started, visit DOF’s “Find a Forester” web page.

Learn more about the Hardwood Initiative cost-share and tax credit programs on DOF’s website.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

