Hampton Roads: 26 charged, ‘massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets’

An indictment was unsealed charging 26 defendants, mostly from the Hampton Roads area, with drug trafficking, possessing a firearm during drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
These charges were brought as the result of Operation Lights Out, an FBI-led investigation in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
“The unsealing of this indictment reflects months of incredible efforts by law enforcement. We are able to bring these charges because of the effective cooperation and collaborative effort of our local, state and federal partners on this case,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “I am grateful to all our attorneys, agents and officers who work diligently every day to take massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets.”
Newport News Police Chief Steve R. Drew said it is a top priority of the department to take illegal drugs and guns off the streets.
“Our community and surrounding jurisdictions are not immune to the violence stemming from illegal drug trafficking,” said Drew. “It has become a top priority to take illegal drugs and guns off our streets and holding those accountable for endangering our communities. We are proud to have been part of this proactive approach and are honored to have served with the U.S. Attorney’s office, and other federal and local agencies to combat this issue. We believe that together we can make a difference and create a safer environment for our community.”
Chief of Portsmouth Police Stephen Jenkins said the arrests are a clear demonstration of cooperation among law enforcement in the Hampton Roads area.
“It exemplifies the effectiveness of collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies who have united to combat a suspected violent drug trafficking organization. This operation not only underscores the commitment of both federal and local law enforcement but also highlights their unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety of our community,” said Jenkins.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric M. Hurt is prosecuting the case.
Indictments and charges
Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus, aka “Co”, 34, Newport News
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Felon in possession of Firearm
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
- Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Dontae Lamont Dozier, aka “2 Chains”, 35, Chesapeake
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money;
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
- Maintaining Drug Involved Premise
- Use of a Communications Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Zuri Anthony Dre-Oliver Reeves, aka “Zu” or “ZuWaap”, 26, Spotsylvania
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Amanda Bell, 22, Chesapeake
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Dilquon Best, aka “Quon” or “DQ”, 31, Atlanta, Ga.
- Continuing Criminal Enterprise
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Stephon Lamount Bumphus, aka “Fon”, 34, Newport News
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Damian Deshawn Gay, aka “Hatch”, 25, Hampton
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
Andrea Hunt, 28, Hampton
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Obstruction of Justice
Ervin Orlando Linares, aka “Ery”, 23, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Brandon Lamar Martin, aka “Lil B”, 37, Hampton
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
Carl Eugene Mitchell, Jr., aka “Lil Man”, 27, Newport News
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
Earvin Jerome Moore, aka “Gooch”, 43, Newport News
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises
Freddie Jamaul Moore, aka “Goons”, 37, Portsmouth
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Dominique McKenzie Osborne, 24, Hampton
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Rahkim O’Neil Perry, aka “Rahk”, 25, Newport News
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
Graciela Ruiz-Bernabe, aka “Grace”, 33, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
Nathan Caleb Schlosser-Goodson, aka “Nasty”, 25, Yorktown
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
Camille Lache Smith, 30, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Anastasia Suyas, 25, Newport News
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Nyra Taylor, 23, Hampton
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
Christina Michele Thompson, 26, Spotsylvania
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Terrance Leonard Vick, aka “V”, 36, Rio Linda, Calif.
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
Thaddeus Williams IV, aka “Thad”, 31
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
Korea Woods, 26, Irvine, Calif.
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
Guang Yang, aka “Ryan”, 26, Rosemead, Calif.
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
Alicia Zamora, 22, Chesapeake
- Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
- Conspiracy to Launder Money
- Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
- Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
- Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering