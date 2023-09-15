Countries
Hampton Roads: 26 charged, ‘massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets’
Hampton Roads: 26 charged, ‘massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets’

An indictment was unsealed charging 26 defendants, mostly from the Hampton Roads area, with drug trafficking, possessing a firearm during drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

These charges were brought as the result of Operation Lights Out, an FBI-led investigation in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

“The unsealing of this indictment reflects months of incredible efforts by law enforcement. We are able to bring these charges because of the effective cooperation and collaborative effort of our local, state and federal partners on this case,” said Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “I am grateful to all our attorneys, agents and officers who work diligently every day to take massive amounts of illegal guns and drugs off of our streets.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve R. Drew said it is a top priority of the department to take illegal drugs and guns off the streets.

“Our community and surrounding jurisdictions are not immune to the violence stemming from illegal drug trafficking,” said Drew. “It has become a top priority to take illegal drugs and guns off our streets and holding those accountable for endangering our communities. We are proud to have been part of this proactive approach and are honored to have served with the U.S. Attorney’s office, and other federal and local agencies to combat this issue. We believe that together we can make a difference and create a safer environment for our community.”

Chief of Portsmouth Police Stephen Jenkins said the arrests are a clear demonstration of cooperation among law enforcement in the Hampton Roads area.

“It exemplifies the effectiveness of collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies who have united to combat a suspected violent drug trafficking organization. This operation not only underscores the commitment of both federal and local law enforcement but also highlights their unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety of our community,” said Jenkins.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric M. Hurt is prosecuting the case.

Indictments and charges

Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus, aka “Co”, 34, Newport News

  • Continuing Criminal Enterprise
  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Felon in possession of Firearm
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
  • Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Dontae Lamont Dozier, aka “2 Chains”, 35, Chesapeake

  • Continuing Criminal Enterprise
  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money;
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
  • Maintaining Drug Involved Premise
  • Use of a Communications Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Zuri Anthony Dre-Oliver Reeves, aka “Zu” or “ZuWaap”, 26, Spotsylvania

  • Continuing Criminal Enterprise
  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Amanda Bell, 22, Chesapeake

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Dilquon Best, aka “Quon” or “DQ”, 31, Atlanta, Ga.

  • Continuing Criminal Enterprise
  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Stephon Lamount Bumphus, aka “Fon”, 34, Newport News

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Damian Deshawn Gay, aka “Hatch”, 25, Hampton

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Andrea Hunt, 28, Hampton

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Obstruction of Justice

Ervin Orlando Linares, aka “Ery”, 23, Los Angeles, Calif.

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Brandon Lamar Martin, aka “Lil B”, 37, Hampton

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking

Carl Eugene Mitchell, Jr., aka “Lil Man”, 27, Newport News

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Earvin Jerome Moore, aka “Gooch”, 43, Newport News

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Maintaining a Drug Involved Premises

Freddie Jamaul Moore, aka “Goons”, 37, Portsmouth

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Dominique McKenzie Osborne, 24, Hampton

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Rahkim O’Neil Perry, aka “Rahk”, 25, Newport News

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Graciela Ruiz-Bernabe, aka “Grace”, 33, Los Angeles, Calif.

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Nathan Caleb Schlosser-Goodson, aka “Nasty”, 25, Yorktown

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Possession of Firearm During Drug Trafficking

Camille Lache Smith, 30, Los Angeles, Calif.

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Anastasia Suyas, 25, Newport News

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Nyra Taylor, 23, Hampton

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Christina Michele Thompson, 26, Spotsylvania

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Terrance Leonard Vick, aka “V”, 36, Rio Linda, Calif.

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Thaddeus Williams IV, aka “Thad”, 31

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Korea Woods, 26, Irvine, Calif.

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana

Guang Yang, aka “Ryan”, 26, Rosemead, Calif.

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana

Alicia Zamora, 22, Chesapeake

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Cocaine Base
  • Conspiracy to Launder Money
  • Distribution of Fentanyl and Marijuana
  • Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

