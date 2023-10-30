Countries
Home Halloween forecast for Virginia: Bundle up for some chilly trick or treating
Virginia, Weather

Halloween forecast for Virginia: Bundle up for some chilly trick or treating

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trick or treating
(© Daxiao Productions – stock.adobe.com)

Mother Nature must not be a fan of Halloween. After days of temperatures in the 70s and even 80s throughout Virginia, brisk cold will return just in time for Halloween trick or treating.

Halloween temperatures will dip into the 30s in the Shenandoah Valley and into the 20s in some areas in Virginia.

Children who plan to trick or treat should bundle up (and even grab an umbrella) before heading out in search of Reeses, Skittles, M&Ms, Twix and Snickers.

If Halloween had been tonight, temperatures would be in the 50s with a possible sprinkle.

However, Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather, said Tuesday’s weather will be noticeably cooler in the Shenandoah Valley.

“For Halloween on Tuesday evening, the region will be dry with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s,” said Kines.

Some of the areas in the state will be even colder, though, with the New River Valley dipping into the 20s. Freeze watches are posted for many regions in the state.

Trick or treat forecast throughout Virginia

Search your forecast here.

  • Arlington:  Considerable cloudiness, frigid. 39 degrees; RealFeel 32 degrees. Wind gusts possible of 14 mph.
  • Alexandria: Considerable cloudiness. 40 degrees; RealFeel 33 degrees. Wind gusts possible of 17 mph.
  • Blacksburg: Clear and colder, frigid. 29 degrees; RealFeel 24 degrees. Wind gusts possible of 21 mph.
  • Hampton Roads: Considerable cloudiness. A bit of rain in the evening; 0.07” of rain predicted. Low of 44 degrees; RealFeel 37 degrees. Wind gusts of 20 mph possible.
  • Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness; frigid. 36 degrees; RealFeel 34 degrees. 16 mph wind gusts. possible.
  • Richmond: Cloudy. Showers in places. Rain will be light. 40 degrees; RealFeel 35 degrees. Wind gusts possible of 18 mph.
  • Roanoke: Clear and colder, frigid. 34 degrees; RealFeel 27 degrees. Wind gusts possible of 24 mph.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

