Halloween forecast for Virginia: Bundle up for some chilly trick or treating

Mother Nature must not be a fan of Halloween. After days of temperatures in the 70s and even 80s throughout Virginia, brisk cold will return just in time for Halloween trick or treating.

Halloween temperatures will dip into the 30s in the Shenandoah Valley and into the 20s in some areas in Virginia.

Children who plan to trick or treat should bundle up (and even grab an umbrella) before heading out in search of Reeses, Skittles, M&Ms, Twix and Snickers.

If Halloween had been tonight, temperatures would be in the 50s with a possible sprinkle.

However, Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist with Accuweather, said Tuesday’s weather will be noticeably cooler in the Shenandoah Valley.

“For Halloween on Tuesday evening, the region will be dry with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s,” said Kines.

Some of the areas in the state will be even colder, though, with the New River Valley dipping into the 20s. Freeze watches are posted for many regions in the state.

Trick or treat forecast throughout Virginia

