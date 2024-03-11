Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Governor’s Cup: King Family Vineyards, Buskey Cider earn top awards
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Governor’s Cup: King Family Vineyards, Buskey Cider earn top awards

Crystal Graham
Published date:
wine and cheese
(© Grecaud Paul – stock.adobe.com)

King Family Vineyards in Crozet has won the 2024 Virginia Governor’s Cup for its 2019 Meritage – a blend of Merlot, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc and Malbec.

Buskey Cider received the Best in Show Cider recognition for its 2022 Ruby Red Crab Apple Cider.

The awards were announced during a gala held March 7 at Richmond’s Main Street Station. The competition received 752 entries from more than 135 Virginia wineries, cideries and meaderies; 138 wines, ciders and meads received a score of 90 points or higher.

“Every year, I witness the rising quality of wines and ciders in this competition,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “As this industry flourishes, it plays a pivotal role in supporting and enhancing both the agricultural community and Virginia’s economy.”

To receive the Cup, the 2019 Meritage earned the highest average score from a panel of judges who evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability and overall quality.

The 2019 Meritage wine will be featured alongside 11 other wines in the Virginia Governor’s Cup Case, a collection of the competition’s 12 highest-scoring wines.

Top wines

The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board.

All entries must be made from 100 percent Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible.

  1. King Family Vineyards, 2019 Meritage
  2. Afton Mountain Vineyards, 2019 T
  3. Barboursville Vineyards, 2019 Paxxito
  4. Bluestone Vineyard, 2017 Petit Verdot
  5. Breaux Vineyards, 2019 The Fog Nebbiolo Reserve
  6. Cave Ridge Vineyard, 2019 Fossil Hill Reserve
  7. CrossKeys Vineyards, Blanc De Noir
  8. Hark Vineyards, 2019 Spark
  9. Michael Shaps Wineworks, 2020 L. Scott
  10. Mountain and Vine Vineyards and Winery, 2022 Chardonnay
  11. October One Vineyard, 2022 Albariño
  12. Paradise Springs Winery, 2022 Petit Manseng

“It is an honor to present this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup to the team at King Family Vineyards,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They’re a well-respected example of the quality of wines being produced in the Commonwealth, and I look forward to seeing the ongoing success and growth of this family-owned winery in the future.”

Located in Crozet, King Family Vineyards has been producing Virginia wines for more than two decades. This year marks the fourth time the award has been given to King Family Vineyards, claiming the top honor in 2004, 2010 and 2018.

For a complete list of winners, visit https://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Developing: Five reported dead in Bath County plane crash, including one child
2 ‘Do the right thing’: Youngkin kills two gun-safety bills, dozens more on his desk
3 Woman, first child born via IVF, says people are being ‘erased’ by cruel legislation
4 Augusta County School Board delays vote on library policy changes
5 ‘We can work on this’: Community members allege racism in Augusta County Schools

Latest News

your vote matters
Politics, US & World

Jonah Goldberg and NPR reporter Mara Liasson to speak in panel discussion at Bridgewater College

Rebecca Barnabi
Oppenheimer
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Oppenheimer’ steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards

Larissa Goalder

Last night at the 96th Oscars, Ryan Gosling performed “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie,” Messi the dog from “Anatomy of a Fall” did attend, and John Cena presented the Costume Design Award without clothes.

bath county plane crash
Cops & Courts, Local

Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Chris Graham

The plane that crashed at a Bath County airport on Sunday, killing all five aboard, originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Local

Cinderella Project celebrates 20 years serving low-income Valley families, teens

Rebecca Barnabi
right whale
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
virginia tech VT blacksburg
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech to consider 2024-25 tuition and fees at its April 9 meeting

Crystal Graham
point break music festival virginia beach logo
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Inaugural Point Break Festival announced for June 1-2 at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status