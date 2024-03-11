Governor’s Cup: King Family Vineyards, Buskey Cider earn top awards

King Family Vineyards in Crozet has won the 2024 Virginia Governor’s Cup for its 2019 Meritage – a blend of Merlot, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc and Malbec.

Buskey Cider received the Best in Show Cider recognition for its 2022 Ruby Red Crab Apple Cider.

The awards were announced during a gala held March 7 at Richmond’s Main Street Station. The competition received 752 entries from more than 135 Virginia wineries, cideries and meaderies; 138 wines, ciders and meads received a score of 90 points or higher.

“Every year, I witness the rising quality of wines and ciders in this competition,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “As this industry flourishes, it plays a pivotal role in supporting and enhancing both the agricultural community and Virginia’s economy.”

To receive the Cup, the 2019 Meritage earned the highest average score from a panel of judges who evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability and overall quality.

The 2019 Meritage wine will be featured alongside 11 other wines in the Virginia Governor’s Cup Case, a collection of the competition’s 12 highest-scoring wines.

Top wines

The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board.

All entries must be made from 100 percent Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible.

King Family Vineyards, 2019 Meritage Afton Mountain Vineyards, 2019 T Barboursville Vineyards, 2019 Paxxito Bluestone Vineyard, 2017 Petit Verdot Breaux Vineyards, 2019 The Fog Nebbiolo Reserve Cave Ridge Vineyard, 2019 Fossil Hill Reserve CrossKeys Vineyards, Blanc De Noir Hark Vineyards, 2019 Spark Michael Shaps Wineworks, 2020 L. Scott Mountain and Vine Vineyards and Winery, 2022 Chardonnay October One Vineyard, 2022 Albariño Paradise Springs Winery, 2022 Petit Manseng

“It is an honor to present this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup to the team at King Family Vineyards,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “They’re a well-respected example of the quality of wines being produced in the Commonwealth, and I look forward to seeing the ongoing success and growth of this family-owned winery in the future.”

Located in Crozet, King Family Vineyards has been producing Virginia wines for more than two decades. This year marks the fourth time the award has been given to King Family Vineyards, claiming the top honor in 2004, 2010 and 2018.

For a complete list of winners, visit https://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards.