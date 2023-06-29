Countries
Close
newsgetting their math on enrichment program fills educational gaps for students
Local

Getting their math on: Enrichment program fills educational gaps for students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Sashkin– stock.adobe.com)

More than three dozen Black middle school students from Charlottesville and Albemarle County are attending a nine-day math enrichment program.

At Albemarle County’s Community Lab School from June 20 to 30, M-Cubed Summer Math Academy is presented by 100 Black men of Central Virginia. The academy helps to fill continuing gaps in students’ educational and social development created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instructors from area schools lead the rigorous algebra-intensive curriculum to prepare the students to take upper-level math classes when they reach high school. School data shows that Black students are tracked toward advanced math courses less frequently than white peers.

The program was created by Dr. Bernard Hairston, recently retired Albemarle County Schools assistant superintendent for school community empowerment. Year-round weekly mentoring, tutoring and enrichment programs are also available. M-Cubed (Math, Men and Mission) has been offered every summer since 2009 by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia to address systemic obstacles that often deter black students from enrolling in advanced mathematics courses.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

