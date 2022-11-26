Menu
news george mason gets back in win column with 72 65 triumph over queens
Sports

George Mason gets back in win column with 72-65 triumph over Queens

Contributors
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason improved to 3-0 inside EagleBank Arena this season after a 72-65 win over visiting Queens on Saturday.

The Royals (5-2) used eight early three-pointers to build a 12-point first-half lead, but Mason (3-4) used a big run late in the frame to take a 37-33 lead at the break.

Mason got it up to 12 (55-43) with 9:44 to go and secured the victory from there.

The Patriots held the Royals to just one three-pointer over the game’s final 30 minutes.

“Kudos to Queens, they will be great in the ASun this year,” George Mason coach Kim English said. “This was a good win for our group. We got back to full health. Ronald was really good, and overall I’m proud of our guys.”

Ronald Polite III returned after missing the past two contests due to injury and performed admirably. The Temple Hills, Md., product tallied a team-high 16 points (6-11 FG) to go along with two assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Senior Josh Oduro added 15 points and team highs in rebounds (8) and assists (3), while graduate guard DeVon Cooper tallied nine points (3-5 3pt FG) and hit two big triples late for the Green & Gold.

Mason shot 50 percent from the floor and limited the Royals to 39.3 percent, including a 28.1 percent mark (9-32) from beyond the arc.

Mason returns to EagleBank Arena Wednesday (Nov. 30) for a throwback matchup with former CAA rival Hofstra. Tip-off between the Patriots and Pride is set for 7 p.m.

