Gene Zitver: Ben Cline, surprise, surprise, endorses Donald Trump

Gene Zitver
ben cline donald trumpNo surprise, of course. Ever since Donald Trump was elected in 2016, and even after he was voted out in 2020, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline has never had a bad word to say about this dangerous, narcissistic threat to democracy. Six months after the January 6, 2021, insurrection that Trump triggered in an effort to steal the 2020 election, Cline was pleased to call Trump “our great President.” He proudly proclaimed Trump’s endorsement for his reelection in 2022.

(By the way, during Trump’s presidency, the economy lost 2.9 million jobs and the unemployment rate increased by 1.6 percentage points to 6.3 percent. The federal debt went up from $14.4 trillion to $21.6 trillion. Illegal immigration increased.)

Cline will now have to defend (or more likely make excuses for) an increasingly deranged and desperate man facing 91 criminal charges– that is, if enough of his constituents insist that he do so. He doesn’t like responding to emails and phone calls about many things, including his support for Trump. So that means confronting him at every opportunity– at constituent meetings and any other public appearances.

And please let me know what happens when you do.

Gene Zitver is the author of ClineWatch.

Gene Zitver is the editor of ClineWatch.

