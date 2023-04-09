Countries
gelof goes deep twice 7 virginia completes weekend sweep with 6 3 win over 20 miami
Gelof goes deep twice: #7 Virginia completes weekend sweep with 6-3 win over #20 Miami

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Jake Gelof hit two homers, in the process tying the all-time home run mark at Virginia, to lift the seventh-ranked ‘Hoos to a 6-3 win over #20 Miami on Sunday.

The win completed a weekend series sweep for Virginia (28-4, 11-4 ACC).

Gelof hit his 36th and 37th home runs of his career, moving him into a tie with E.J. Anderson (1995-98) for most career home runs in UVA history.

The multi-home run performance was the sixth of his career.

Gelof finished the day 2-for-4 with four RBI. In three games against Miami (20-12, 8-7 ACC), Gelof went 7-for-14 with three home runs, a double, a triple and nine RBI.

Starting pitcher Jack O’Connor bounced back from his shortest outing of the season last week to his longest of the year. The freshman tossed six innings, allowed three runs and struck out a season-high nine batters. He fanned the final batter of the inning in each of his first five frames.

He turned the ball over to Evan Blanco in the seventh who sat down the final two batters to end a Miami threat. Kevin Jaxel sat down the Hurricanes in order in the top of the eighth before Jake Berry closed out threw a 1-2-3 ninth to record his fourth save of the year.

With the victory, Virginia takes over sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal Division and extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 21 games.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

