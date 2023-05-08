Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsgas prices continue downward trend analyst says diesel is also on decline
U.S./World

Gas prices continue downward trend: Analyst says diesel is also on decline

Chris Graham
Published date:
Gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are trending back downward, dropping 7.5 cents per gallon nationally over the past week, and declining 6.5 cents per gallon over the past week in Virginia, according to data from GasBuddy.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Virginia is at $3.33 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

The average across the U.S. is $3.50 a gallon, per GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

De Haan said diesel should be back below the $4 per gallon mark soon.

“In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come,” De Haan said.

“Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help
2 Ben Cline can’t even offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ after latest American mass shooting
3 Jim Wood ‘matter’ is ‘closed,’ and Waynesboro leaders are pretending it never happened
4 Virginia basketball family pays tribute to legendary coach Terry Holland
5 It was an emotional tribute for Coach Holland: One that I didn’t want to end

Latest News

prescription drugs
U.S./World

DEA extends availability of telehealth prescriptions before expiration of public health emergency

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Financial services ensured for legal cannabis businesses with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

In the U.S., most state legal medicinal or recreational cannabis businesses are denied access to traditional and secure banking systems.

kenny omega jon moxley aew
Sports

AEW News and Notes: ‘Dynamite’ card, House Rules coming to Virginia this weekend

Chris Graham

This week’s “Dynamite” is being built around a Kenny Omega-Jon Moxley main event, which would seem to be a pay-per-view-worthy match of two recent former AEW world champs.

uva notre dame
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia earns #2 NCAA Tournament seed, hosts Richmond on Saturday

Chris Graham
virginia business
Virginia

IT company to expand in NoVA, cites ‘diverse and inclusive community’ as key reason

Chris Graham
road interstate
Virginia

Maryland man struck, killed, in hit-and-run on I-295 in Hanover County

Chris Graham
prison jail
Virginia

Second jail escapee surrenders at Longwood University, injured, asks for medical help

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy