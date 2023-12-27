Countries
Home Fugitive in Virginia, Florida captured in Albemarle County after hit-and-run, police pursuit
Cops & Courts, Local

Fugitive in Virginia, Florida captured in Albemarle County after hit-and-run, police pursuit

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A fugitive was arrested on Tuesday after a police chase, a hit-and-run crash and a foot pursuit in the area of Seminole Trail in Albemarle County.

Mark R. Swisher, 39, is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Swisher was wanted in Virginia on outstanding warrants in Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville and also wanted in the state of Florida.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, on Tuesday, at 3:09 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. Route 29 and Woodbrook Drive.

The vehicle was observed with no front license plate and returned an improper registration.

The driver refused to stop for officers and continued its path of travel on Route 29. Officers discontinued the vehicle pursuit for safety concerns in the area of Ashwood Boulevard at 3:20 pm.

At 3:25 pm, units from ACPD and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched for a report of a hit-and-run in the area of Rio Hill Shopping Center. The hit-and-run involved Swisher’s vehicle, according to ACPD.

According to police, Swisher exited the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued before ACPD officers apprehended the suspect in the parking lot at 3:29 pm.

As a result of both incidents, Swisher has been charged with:

  • 46.2-817: Felony eluding police
  • 46.2-894: Felony hit-and-run (two counts)
  • 46.2-833: Failure to obey a traffic signal
  • 46.2-301: Driving with a suspended license
  • 46.2-613: Improper registration
  • 19.2-86: Fugitive from justice

