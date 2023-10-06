Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton to celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday

The Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton is celebrating Oktoberfest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with music, brats and more.

This year’s event features the Stonewall Brigade Band, SGTEV Hirschjäger and the Edelweiss Band. In addition to music, guests will have the opportunity to learn how 18th century Germans brewed beer and how they cooked for festivals. Guests may also explore the American exhibits to see how German culture continued in the descendants of those who immigrated to American colonies.

Beer will be available for purchase in the Lee S. Cochran Pavilion. Brats and more will be offered as well as Rick’s BBQ & Catering.

The Frontier Culture Museum is located at 1290 Richmond Ave. in Staunton.

Annual passholders with pass size four and above receive four Oktoberfest tickets. Tickets are $19 for adults; $12 for college students and seniors (60+); $9 for ages 6-12; and free for anyone 5 and under.

For more information, visit www.frontiermuseum.org.

Published date: September 11, 2023 | 6:10 pm