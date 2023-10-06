Countries
Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton to celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday
Arts & Culture, Local

Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton to celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
frontier culture museum oktoberfest
Image courtesy frontiermuseum.org

The Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton is celebrating Oktoberfest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with music, brats and more.

This year’s event features the Stonewall Brigade Band, SGTEV Hirschjäger and the Edelweiss Band. In addition to music, guests will have the opportunity to learn how 18th century Germans brewed beer and how they cooked for festivals. Guests may also explore the American exhibits to see how German culture continued in the descendants of those who immigrated to American colonies.

Beer will be available for purchase in the Lee S. Cochran Pavilion. Brats and more will be offered as well as Rick’s BBQ & Catering.

The Frontier Culture Museum is located at 1290 Richmond Ave. in Staunton.

Annual passholders with pass size four and above receive four Oktoberfest tickets. Tickets are $19 for adults; $12 for college students and seniors (60+); $9 for ages 6-12; and free for anyone 5 and under.

For more information, visit www.frontiermuseum.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

