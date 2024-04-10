Countries
FredNats get big nights from Pimentel, Cox, Greene in 15-4 win at Lynchburg

Chris Graham
Published date:

Fredericksburg Nationals The Fredericksburg Nationals got three hits and three RBIs from Brandon Pimentel and Brenner Cox, and a two-hit, two-RBI night from Elijah Greene, in a 15-4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Liam Sullivan fell two outs short of qualifying for the win, giving up two runs on six hits in four and a thirds innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Reliever Bubba Hall vultured the win with an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief.

The six-game series continues on Wednesday. Bryan Sanchez toes the slab for the FredNats against Lynchburg’s Jackson Humphries. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

