FredNats get big nights from Pimentel, Cox, Greene in 15-4 win at Lynchburg

The Fredericksburg Nationals got three hits and three RBIs from Brandon Pimentel and Brenner Cox, and a two-hit, two-RBI night from Elijah Greene, in a 15-4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night.

Starting pitcher Liam Sullivan fell two outs short of qualifying for the win, giving up two runs on six hits in four and a thirds innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Reliever Bubba Hall vultured the win with an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief.

The six-game series continues on Wednesday. Bryan Sanchez toes the slab for the FredNats against Lynchburg’s Jackson Humphries. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.