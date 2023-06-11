Countries
newsfredericksburg nationals wrap up 10 3 homestand with 4 0 win over charleston
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals wrap up 10-3 homestand with 4-0 win over Charleston

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals wrapped up their series against the Charleston Riverdogs with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Riley Cornelio made his second start of the week, and after working his way out of trouble in the first inning, settled in very nicely. He kept the Riverdogs, the Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, scoreless through two innings, before Johnathon Thomas put the Freddies, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, ahead with a solo home run in the bottom of the third.

Cornelio worked three more scoreless frames, finishing up in the top of the fifth. All in all, Cornelio allowed just three hits and tied a career high with seven strikeouts in a masterful performance.

The FredNat offense added another run in the fifth. After two quick outs, Cortland Lawson reached on an E6 and Yoander Rivero doubled to put runners on second and third. After Tuda walked to load the bases, Charleston went to the bullpen and brought in Jeff Hakanson. But Hakanson walked Daylen Lile with the bases loaded, to put Fredericksburg ahead 2-0.

Paul Witt led off the sixth inning with a single back up the middle. Then with two outs, Branden Boissiere hit a screaming line drive off the wall in right field to score Witt from first base.

Charleston threatened in the top of the eighth, getting two runners aboard with two outs. Burt Franklin Marquez got Dominic Keegan to look at strike three, and end the rally.

Geraldi Diaz added an insurance run in the bottom half, with a solo bomb to right field which made it 4-0 Nationals.

Kevin Rodriguez came on for the ninth inning, and shut the door on a 4-0 win. That ended a two-week homestand for Fredericksburg, where they put together a 10-3 mark to re-enter the first half playoff race.

Next up for the Freddies is a two-week road trip, taking on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and then the Columbia Fireflies.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

