Fredericksburg Nationals shut out at Columbia on Friday night, 5-0

The Fredericksburg Nationals were shut out at the hands of the Columbia Fireflies, opening up the second half with a 5-0 defeat.

Columbia, the Low-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, got to starter Riley Cornelio in the bottom of the first inning. He allowed a leadoff double to Jean Ramirez, but battled to get the next two outs. Brett Squires then roped a double down the right field line to bring Ramirez in with the first run of the game.

Later in the frame, Daniel Vazquez grounded a ball to shortstop that was misplayed, and allowed Squires to score an unearned run against Cornelio to go ahead 2-0.

Much like his start against Myrtle Beach last week, Cornelio was much sharper after the first inning. He kept Columbia off the board through the fifth inning, but Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, could not solve the lefty Frank Mozzicato.

He blanked the Freddies for five innings, while striking out six. The FredNats had traffic on the bases thanks to four hits and three walks, but a few timely double plays erased any threats.

The Fireflies extended their lead in the home half of the sixth inning, against Mason Denaburg. Squires ripped another double with one out, then Lizandro Rodrgiruez tripled with two outs to make it a 3-0 edge.

Denaburg then walked the bases loaded, forcing Fredericksburg to go to the bullpen. Franklin Marquez entered, but he gave up an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk which extended the deficit to 5-0.

Fredericksburg went down in order in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings as they fell 5-0.

Frank Mozzicato earned his second win of the year, while Cornelio fell to 2-4 with the loss.

Brad Lord takes the ball for the Nats tomorrow, against Shane Panzini.