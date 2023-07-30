Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Fredericksburg Nationals blitz Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 12-2, to snap losing skid
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals blitz Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 12-2, to snap losing skid

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals snapped a four-game slide with a resounding 12-2 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Saturday.

Luke Young was excellent on the bump for the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, as he worked through the first three innings without allowing a run.

Then in the bottom of the third, Cortland Lawson and Leandro Emiliani each singled, and Sammy Infante walked to load the bases. Drew Gray then walked Paul Witt to force in a run, and the Pelicans replaced him with Angel Hernandez. He faced Max Romero Jr. who drove in two runs with a double off of the batter’s eye in center field to give the Nats a 3-0 edge.

John McHenry followed with his own RBI single, and Christopher De La Cruz brought the fifth run home with a sacrifice fly to give Fredericksburg a 5-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach, the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, did have an answer in the very next half inning. After Andy Garriola reached base, Parker Chavers deposited a 1-0 offering from Young on to the top of the picnic garden in right field for a two-run homer to cut the score to 5-2.

From there, FredNats pitching stole the show. Young finished up his night with a scoreless fifth, as he allowed just the two runs while striking out four Pelicans. Bubba Hall followed him with two spotless frames of his own, allowing just a base hit and a walk.

Fredericksburg was then able to tack on some insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth thanks to some erratic command on the mound. Yovanny Cabrera walked the bases loaded, and Emiliani then took advantage with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.

Infante and Romero Jr. each ripped RBI singles to push two more runs across, and De La Cruz was walked with the bases loaded by catcher Malcom Quintero to make it 9-2.

Armando Cruz then dealt the final blow with a bases-clearing double to give the Nats a 12-2 lead.

Matt Merrill closed it down in the ninth inning, to give Fredericksburg a 12-2 win.

Merrill got the save, Luke Young got the win, and Noah Gray suffered the loss.

Jarlin Susana toes the slab for the second time this week on Sunday, against Kevin Valdez.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028
2 Brennan Armstrong is at NC State, reunited with Robert Anae, and he couldn’t be happier
3 Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B
4 All eyes on Tallahassee: Is Florida State about to begin the breakup of the ACC?
5 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 

Latest News

congress money
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Sanders, Scott introduce bill to push federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028

Chris Graham
Farmer safety wearing ear muffs
Virginia

Farmers faced with sound exposure deal with ringing ears, hearing loss

Crystal Graham

Most farmers deal with some degree of hearing loss and should protect their ears when using equipment, according to a Virginia farmer and nurse practitioner.

First Lady Suzanne S Youngkin
Education, Virginia

Virginia Space Flight Academy selected for Spirit of Virginia award

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Space Flight Academy was selected for the Spirit of Virginia Award from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

prison jail
Public Safety, Virginia

MS-13 gang member sentenced for role in Richmond gang member’s murder

Crystal Graham
fentrell cypress
Sports

Virginia D is going to miss AJ, Fentrell Cypress: Cypress impresses FSU coach Mike Norvell

Chris Graham
douglass walsh
Sports

UVA’s Douglass, Walsh help Team USA to gold to close out World Aquatic Championships

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Columns, Politics

We’ve got to be better than this, Waynesboro

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy