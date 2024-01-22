Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Franklin County: Head-on collision on Route 40 in Virginia leaves one man dead
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Franklin County: Head-on collision on Route 40 in Virginia leaves one man dead

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

One man is dead and another is receiving treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a head-on collision on Jan. 17 at 6:25 p.m.

Andrew C. Robertson, 67, of Pittsville, died at the scene.

Lorenza W. Terry, 67, of Penhook, was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

Virginia State Police report it is investigating the two-vehicle crash which occurred near Route 946 in Franklin County.

According to VSP, a 1995 Honda Accord driven by Robertson was traveling east on Route 40 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Terry.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia
2 Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
3 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 75-66 win at Georgia Tech
4 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Henry County: Single-vehicle crash on Route 684 claims life of driver

Crystal Graham
theater
Arts & Culture, Local

Wilson Memorial High students to present “Once Upon a Mattress” in February

Rebecca Barnabi

Wilson Memorial High School will bring a fun and exciting retelling of the classic tale of the Princess and the Pea to the stage in February. 

abortion health sign protest rights women
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Virginia Congresswoman McClellan says no to Republican anti-abortion bills

Rebecca Barnabi

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan voted against House Republicans’ extreme anti-abortion bills that would spread misinformation.

Ryan McKay BRHD director
Health, Virginia

Blue Ridge Health District promotes McKay to director; led district through pandemic response efforts

Crystal Graham
police emergency fire
Health, Local

UVA Health paramedicine program reduces emergency department visits, eases wait times

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 95 crash photo ejection
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man ejected from work truck on Interstate 95 Monday morning

Crystal Graham
gas prices
U.S. & World

Gas prices up slightly in Virginia: National average likely to climb in next few weeks

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status