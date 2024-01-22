Franklin County: Head-on collision on Route 40 in Virginia leaves one man dead

One man is dead and another is receiving treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a head-on collision on Jan. 17 at 6:25 p.m.

Andrew C. Robertson, 67, of Pittsville, died at the scene.

Lorenza W. Terry, 67, of Penhook, was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash.

Virginia State Police report it is investigating the two-vehicle crash which occurred near Route 946 in Franklin County.

According to VSP, a 1995 Honda Accord driven by Robertson was traveling east on Route 40 when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Terry.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.