Foxfield Fall Races return on Oct. 1; event benefits Habitat for Humanity

The Foxfield Races return with the second steeplechase race of the National Steeplechase Association’s 2023 series on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Foxfield will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, which will receive a portion of proceeds from tickets sold and additional philanthropic support from Foxfield’s corporate sponsors.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville received $50,000 in both 2021 and 2022.

Foxfield, which most recently hosted the Spring Races event on April 29, has been hosting nationally recognized steeplechase races in Albemarle County for more than 40 years.

In 1977, Mariann de Tejeda purchased the property for the Foxfield Racing Association and designed and built the race course. Today, the bi-annual races host upwards of 17,000 attendees and feature a strong field of horses and riders, a vendor village, local food trucks, truck touch and more.

“Foxfield is able to maintain and preserve open space because of the community’s support. We look forward to welcoming friends and families on October 1 as well as many passionate and supportive corporate and business sponsors,” said Foxfield Racing Executive Director Kelsey Cox. “Foxfield’s mission is to bring the community together and in turn support philanthropic partners, like our partner, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. “

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. Races begin at 12:30 p.m.

A vendor village, truck touch, food trucks and a children’s tent will all be open beginning at 10 a.m.

The children’s tent will feature:

LEGO Build with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville

Wilson School of Dance

Free stick pony activity presented by Free Union Country School

Family obstacle course presented by Triple C Camp

Free pony rides

Painting with locally-based Pikasso Swig

The event is held rain or shine.

General admission tickets start at $45. Free admission for children ages 12 and under. Family ticket packages also available.

Tickets are on sale now at foxfieldraces.com.