Former Keydet Jake Stephens drops 37 on VMI in 85-78 Chattanooga win

Former VMI star Jake Stephens dropped 37 on the Keydets, powering Chattanooga to an 85-78 win on Saturday.

VMI (5-12, 0-4 SoCon) fell behind by a 56-34 count at the 15:37 mark of the second half following a three by Stephens, but the Keydets made it interesting late.

Freshman guard Asher Woods led the Keydets with 19 points on the afternoon, while fellow freshman Tyler Houser logged 17 during the game – one shy of his season.

Tony Felder, Jr. and Bradley finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, to end up with double figures.

The Keydets end the two-game SoCon road swing by returning home to face league foe UNCG next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall.