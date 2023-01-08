Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news former keydet jake stephens drops 37 on vmi in 85 78 chattanooga win
Sports

Former Keydet Jake Stephens drops 37 on VMI in 85-78 Chattanooga win

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi basketball
Image: VMI Athletics

Former VMI star Jake Stephens dropped 37 on the Keydets, powering Chattanooga to an 85-78 win on Saturday.

VMI (5-12, 0-4 SoCon) fell behind by a 56-34 count at the 15:37 mark of the second half following a three by Stephens, but the Keydets made it interesting late.

Freshman guard Asher Woods led the Keydets with 19 points on the afternoon, while fellow freshman Tyler Houser logged 17 during the game – one shy of his season.

Tony Felder, Jr. and Bradley finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, to end up with double figures.

The Keydets end the two-game SoCon road swing by returning home to face league foe UNCG next Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

kadin shedrick

Let’s not make a habit of this: #11 Virginia survives another second-half lull
Chris Graham
George Mason

George Mason defeats Loyola Chicago, 86-75, improves to 9-0 at home this season
Chris Graham

George Mason got a huge lift from its bench to help propel the Patriots to an 86-75 victory over Loyola Chicago Saturday afternoon in EagleBank Arena.

longwood basketball

Longwood, down 12, takes control in second half, defeats Winthrop, 85-71
Chris Graham

Winthrop led by nine at the half, by 12 four minutes into the second half, then Longwood stormed back, ultimately winning by an 85-71 count.

brennan armstrong

Ex-Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong announces transfer destination: NC State
Chris Graham
isaac mckneely

Live Coverage: #11 Virginia holds off late Syracuse rally, notches 73-66 win
Chris Graham
VCU Basketball

Torrid shooting from three fuels VCU to 89-72 A-10 win over Davidson 
Chris Graham
road
,

Hopewell: Woman shot while driving on I-295 early Saturday morning
Chris Graham