Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Former Deputy Secretary of USDA, Petersburg native returns to agricultural roots at VSU
Virginia

Former Deputy Secretary of USDA, Petersburg native returns to agricultural roots at VSU

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Virginia State University.

A former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has returned to Virginia State University after five years.

Dr. Jewel Bronaugh assumed the role of senior advisor to the Dean for Land-grant Initiatives at the College of Agriculture. Her return signifies a pivotal moment for the university as she leverages her immense expertise to advance the strategic goals of strengthening partnerships and cultivating the next generation of leaders by executing the vision of leading a new center of transformational leadership and community impact.

“I am excited for this new chapter at Virginia State University (VSU) College of Agriculture,” Bronaugh said. “Returning to VSU, where my leadership journey and career in agriculture began, is an incredibly gratifying “full circle moment” for me. Alongside Interim Dean Robert N. Corley III, and President Makola Abdullah, my vision for the Center of Transformational Leadership and Community Impact is to spearhead a transformative movement that empowers communities and cultivates the leaders of tomorrow, with the College of Agriculture paving the path towards excellence.”

Bronaugh led 29 agencies and workforce of more than 100,000 nationwide during her tenure at the USDA. She also led international agricultural trade missions in the United Kingdom and East Africa, and played a vital role in strengthening export and trade relationships for U.S. farm businesses and organizations.

Bronaugh’s domestic and international knowledge and first-hand experience of the agricultural industry will be instrumental in her new role. She will draw upon this expertise to forge partnerships, facilitate collaboration and advance the strategic goals of the College of Agriculture. Her contributions will help guide the community transformation and change envisioned by the college.

“We are happy to have Dr. Bronaugh at the forefront of our efforts,” Corley, interim dean and 1890 Administrator of the College of Agriculture, said. “The Center for Transformational Leadership and Community Impact will be vital in cultivating the next generation of leaders within our communities. By fostering innovation and embracing a community-focused approach, we are confident that this center will shape a brighter future right here in our backyard.”

Bronaugh grew up in Petersburg and began her agricultural journey as a 4-H Extension specialist with Virginia Cooperative Extension at VSU. Later, she served as the Dean of the College of Agriculture for five years, oversaw Extension at VSU, the Agricultural Research Station and three academic departments at the college.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Glenn Youngkin’s Department of Education rolls back protections for trans youths
2 No Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night; top prize increases to $720 million
3 Who wants to be a billionaire? Wednesday might be your lucky day
4 Augusta County leaders step up pressure on Scott Seaton, backing political challenger
5 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels drop tight 2-1 decision to Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday

Chris Graham
airport
Virginia

Virginia airports awarded another $44.6M in federal funding for improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

More than $44 million in federal funding has been allocated for Virginia airports from the Federal Aviation Administration's 2023 AIP.

missing
Virginia

Chesterfield County woman hasn’t had contact with family since February

Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old female. 

tracie steger skipper in downtown Staunton
Business, Culture, Local

Staunton entrepreneur finds her voice, overcomes mental health challenges

Crystal Graham
shohei ohtani
Sports

Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Chris Graham
Local

Waynesboro Schools Education Farm grows with redesign and student learning

Rebecca Barnabi
child exploitation
Virginia

Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for producing child sex abuse materials, distributing on Telegram

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy