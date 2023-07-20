Former Deputy Secretary of USDA, Petersburg native returns to agricultural roots at VSU

A former Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has returned to Virginia State University after five years.

Dr. Jewel Bronaugh assumed the role of senior advisor to the Dean for Land-grant Initiatives at the College of Agriculture. Her return signifies a pivotal moment for the university as she leverages her immense expertise to advance the strategic goals of strengthening partnerships and cultivating the next generation of leaders by executing the vision of leading a new center of transformational leadership and community impact.

“I am excited for this new chapter at Virginia State University (VSU) College of Agriculture,” Bronaugh said. “Returning to VSU, where my leadership journey and career in agriculture began, is an incredibly gratifying “full circle moment” for me. Alongside Interim Dean Robert N. Corley III, and President Makola Abdullah, my vision for the Center of Transformational Leadership and Community Impact is to spearhead a transformative movement that empowers communities and cultivates the leaders of tomorrow, with the College of Agriculture paving the path towards excellence.”

Bronaugh led 29 agencies and workforce of more than 100,000 nationwide during her tenure at the USDA. She also led international agricultural trade missions in the United Kingdom and East Africa, and played a vital role in strengthening export and trade relationships for U.S. farm businesses and organizations.

Bronaugh’s domestic and international knowledge and first-hand experience of the agricultural industry will be instrumental in her new role. She will draw upon this expertise to forge partnerships, facilitate collaboration and advance the strategic goals of the College of Agriculture. Her contributions will help guide the community transformation and change envisioned by the college.

“We are happy to have Dr. Bronaugh at the forefront of our efforts,” Corley, interim dean and 1890 Administrator of the College of Agriculture, said. “The Center for Transformational Leadership and Community Impact will be vital in cultivating the next generation of leaders within our communities. By fostering innovation and embracing a community-focused approach, we are confident that this center will shape a brighter future right here in our backyard.”

Bronaugh grew up in Petersburg and began her agricultural journey as a 4-H Extension specialist with Virginia Cooperative Extension at VSU. Later, she served as the Dean of the College of Agriculture for five years, oversaw Extension at VSU, the Agricultural Research Station and three academic departments at the college.