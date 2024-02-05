Countries
Home Folk marathon airs this week with live performances, focus on Virginia artists
Arts & Culture, Local

Folk marathon airs this week with live performances, focus on Virginia artists

Crystal Graham
Published date:
radio
(© Molostock – stock.adobe.com)

If you are a fan of folk music, then you won’t want to miss a folk marathon airing this week with live performances and deep dives into the musical genre.

WTJU 91.1 FM said the annual marathon will feature music from around the globe. The showcase will also feature musicians with roots in Virginia – including a celebration of Kevin Donleavy’s 25 years sharing Irish and old-time music. Donleavy is the author of Strings of Life which features conversations with old-time musicians from the Commonwealth.

“WTJU is the radio companion for this music-loving community, and our corps of volunteer DJs and special guests are putting together a raft of musical deep dives,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU general manager. “From Richard Thompson’s soundman Simon Tassano to local favorite Michael Clem to Virginia Folklore Society recordings.”

Performances include: 

  • SILO. Monday, 8 – 9 p.m. Globally minded trad, from Ireland to Mali to Appalachia.
  • TERRI ALLARD & GARY GREEN. Tuesday, 8 – 9 p.m. Intimate & authentic Americana.
  • UNCLE HENRY’S FAVORITES. Wednesday, 8 – 9 p.m. Old-time string band.
  • BUZZARD HOLLOW BOYS. Thursday, 8 – 9 p.m. Electrified folk, roots, and swing.
  • BARLING & COLLINS. Friday, 8 – 9 p.m. Skillful, ornery noise on guitar & cello.
  • MAMA TRIED. Saturday, 2 – 4 p.m. Grateful Dead and associated vibes
  • ERIK “RED” KNIERIM. Saturday, 8 – 9 p.m. Distinctive-voiced singer-songwriter.
  • WEBLEY TWIZZLE PROJECT. Sunday, 8 – 9 p.m. Unique acoustic blend.

The marathon is part of WTJU’s ongoing fundraising efforts. More information is available online at WTJU.net/donate.

