First Fridays of the Valley venues announced for Jan. 6

Arts Council of the Valley rolls out its 2023 First Fridays of the Valley program Jan. 6 with 31 registered venues, including two in Elkton.

“The First Fridays program began in 2009 as an April-October partnership between ACV and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden.

Originally called First Fridays Downtown, the program – now coordinated by ACV – has grown into a full-year community event that includes retail shops, restaurants, galleries, and museums, bringing hundreds of people of all ages out to experience art at participating venues the first Friday of each month, she noted.

“We’re thrilled that Chateau Virginia and Elkton Brewing Co will be offering arts experiences in downtown Elkton as part of the program,” Burden said. “It’s also exciting to welcome several new venues in Harrisonburg: Horizons Edge Sports Campus (providing art activities for ages 3-12), the Furious Flower Broadside Gallery, and St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ. We’re also glad to see Dancing With Karen return to the program after a gap year.”

Thirteen First Fridays of the Valley venues plan to host arts experiences Jan 6. Unless otherwise noted, events are scheduled 5-7 pm:

Court Square Theater (41-F Court Square) offers Rocktown Improv First Friday Wind Down at 7:30 p.m. (suggested donation $5 per person).

Frame Factory & Gallery (139 N Liberty St, Ste 101) holds an opening reception for “Soft Edges,” an exhibition of oil on canvas works by Stuart Landis

The Friendly Fermenter (20 S Mason St, Ste B10) hosts an artist reception for Tony DiStefano’s photography exhibition, with The Mash performing live guitar/harmonica music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Horizon Gifts (60 W Market St) invites you to a 5-8 p.m. opening reception for “Art Show Debut,” featuring works in various mediums by The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham participants. A portion of sales will benefit The Arc.

Horizons Edge Sports Campus (325 Cornerstone Ln) joins the First Fridays of the Valley lineup with an Art Display, and a new opportunity for children to participate. The Kids Corner (ages 3-12) provides materials and instruction for art projects ($15 per child), 4:30-6:30 p.m. Parents may visit other First Fridays events; or stay on site to view the Art Display. Pre-registration for Kids Corner is encouraged.

Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center (710 S Main St) opens “Images from Nature,” featuring M. Shira’s giclee prints, pastels, watercolors, and oils. Meet the artist and listen to live Americana vocals and acoustic guitar by Jane Cox from 5 to 8 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase at Quill’s lobby bar and Montpelier Restaurant.

Look West Gallery @ The Mark-It (125 W Water St) welcomes you to a 5-8 p.m. opening reception for “Mushroom Ladies on Parade,” an exhibition of prints, apparel, and woodcuts by Torie Topor.

OASIS Fine Art and Craft (103 S Main St) invites you to an opening reception for an exhibition of works in wood by John Robson: “Sawmills, Driftwood and Twigs.”

Pale Fire Brewing Co. (217 S Liberty St, Ste 105) hosts an opening reception for “Life Flow,” an exhibition of paintings by Bahir al Badry.

The Perch Workspace (85 W Gay St) features watercolor and oil works by Ryan Styer Arnold during an opening reception.

Sage Bird Ciderworks (325 N Liberty St) invites you to an Artist Reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Kathleen Mitchell Johnston will be on hand to discuss her new exhibition of oil on canvas works: “Windows.” Complimentary charcuterie fixin’s available in the North Wing Gallery.

Smith House Galleries (311 S Main St) hosts an opening reception for two new exhibitions. “Deliverance and Beauty” features collage, mixed media, painting, and sculpture by Deborah Coffey. “Forest Feast: A Walk in the Woods,” an art installation, is a collaboration between Coffey and Doris Martin.

Wilson Downtown Gallery (83 S Main St) welcomes you to a new exhibition, “Selected Works,” by Peyton Miller. Meet the artist and enjoy her acrylic and watercolor paintings.

Other 2023 First Fridays of the Valley participating venues include:

Arts Incarnate

ArtWorks/New Image Gallery

Asbury United Methodist Church

Chateau Virginia

Dancing with Karen

Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art

Elkton Brewing Co.

Explore More Discovery Museum

Furious Flower Broadside Gallery

The Gaines Group Architects at the Depot

Green Hummingbird

Harrisonburg Baptist Church

Hess Financial

Park Gables Gallery/VMRC

Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Saint Stephen’s United Church of Christ

Ten Thousand Villages

Virginia Quilt Museum

An online map was designed to help residents and visitors plan their evening arts experiences.

Kathy Moran Wealth Group is Exclusive Sponsor for the 2023 First Fridays of the Valley program.

Support for First Fridays of the Valley – and ACV’s other programs – is provided by 2023 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors James McHone Jewelry, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty and Riner Rentals.

To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.