Fire Marshal: Cooking is possible cause of home fire in Albemarle County
Local, Public Safety

Fire Marshal: Cooking is possible cause of home fire in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

Two residents have been displaced by a fire this morning on Briery Creek Road in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 10:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of Briery Creek Road.

Fire crews arrived on the scene 14 minutes after being dispatched to find heavy smoke and fire.

One resident of the home self-evacuated and received a medical evaluation at the scene.

One pet cat remains missing.

Two residents have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is exploring cooking as a possible cause of the fire, however, it remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

