Fire Marshal: Cooking is possible cause of home fire in Albemarle County

Two residents have been displaced by a fire this morning on Briery Creek Road in Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 10:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of Briery Creek Road.

Fire crews arrived on the scene 14 minutes after being dispatched to find heavy smoke and fire.

One resident of the home self-evacuated and received a medical evaluation at the scene.

One pet cat remains missing.

Two residents have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is exploring cooking as a possible cause of the fire, however, it remains under investigation.