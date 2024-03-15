Fire in Albemarle County impacts 30 acres of land, destroys barn

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a reported brush fire on Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Forloines Drive.

Career and volunteer units from fire rescue and the Department of Forestry discovered heavy smoke conditions in the area and a secondary fire in the 3000 block of Preddy Creek Road involving a barn structure.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further. In total, approximately 30 acres of land were impacted by the fire. The barn structure is a total loss.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of both the brush fire and structure fire remain under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.