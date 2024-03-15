Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Fire in Albemarle County impacts 30 acres of land, destroys barn
Cops & Courts, Local

Fire in Albemarle County impacts 30 acres of land, destroys barn

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a reported brush fire on Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Forloines Drive.

Career and volunteer units from fire rescue and the Department of Forestry discovered heavy smoke conditions in the area and a secondary fire in the 3000 block of Preddy Creek Road involving a barn structure.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further. In total, approximately 30 acres of land were impacted by the fire. The barn structure is a total loss.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of both the brush fire and structure fire remain under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year
5 Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’

Latest News

charlottesville
Economy, Local

Multiple departments for City of Charlottesville join Teamsters Local 29 union

Crystal Graham
IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

New York man pleads guilty in $1.3M embezzlement scheme involving Fredericksburg company

Crystal Graham

A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his part in embezzling more than $1.3 million from his employer.

jordan minor uva bc acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?

Chris Graham

The guy with the best plus/minus for Virginia in its 66-60 win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament on Thursday was … you’ll never guess.

reece beekman uva bc acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT

Chris Graham
duke nc state acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament

Scott German
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status